from the you-reap-what-you-sow dept.
Facebook sued over Cambridge Analytica data scandal:
Facebook is being sued for failing to protect users' personal data in the Cambridge Analytica breach.
The scandal involved harvested Facebook data of 87 million people being used for advertising during elections.
Mass legal action is being launched against Facebook for misuse of information from almost one million users in England and Wales.
Facebook said it has not received any documents regarding this claim.
The group taking action - Facebook You Owe Us - follows a similar mass action law suit against Google.
(NB - Emphasis retained from original article)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @11:08PM (1 child)
Runaway sub, where is the Runaway frost piss?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @11:29PM
Apparently, you drank it already.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 02, @11:35PM (3 children)
The questions being asked amount to "How can you allow outsiders to access all that data?"
The better question would be, "What gives you the right to amass all that data?"
I simply cannot get onboard with the idea that any tech company should be tracking everything that people think, do, or say, what they read, what they watch, who they listen to. Society at large should be outraged, and people should be individually and collectively suing the tech giants for illegal surveillance. If/when those suits fail, then society should be pushing for laws that make said surveillance illegal!
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @11:40PM (1 child)
Well what are you going to do about it? Introduce regulations to protect your data like the big goobermint communist EU?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 02, @11:54PM
Something like that. I like the GDPR, among other things. Of course, GDPR hasn't been hammered out, tweaked, and adjusted yet to reflect society's expectations. We might say that it's in final draft at this point.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 03, @12:19AM
Ah, here is the Frist Piste. Bit late, but almost on topic, of the topic that he submitted, in the frist placia. Like talking to yourself, over and over, and over, again.
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday November 03, @12:03AM
Facebook advertised the ability to do this as a benefit of their app system to developers. They knew since the 2012 obama campaign, when former obama campaign director, Carol Davidsen, tweeted that "Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn't stop us once they realized that was what we were doing."
https://www.facebook.com/notes/government-and-politics-on-facebook/facebook-apps-bring-the-power-of-friends-to-the-political-process/10150994792695882/ [facebook.com]
People are only angry now since the opposing tribe was allowed, but didn't use, the same technique. Turns out adding misinformation, like my degree from a russian clown college and my occupation as superhero executive assistant at justice league, added just enough noise to make this data harvesting technique useless.