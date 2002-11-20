Facebook is being sued for failing to protect users' personal data in the Cambridge Analytica breach.

The scandal involved harvested Facebook data of 87 million people being used for advertising during elections.

Mass legal action is being launched against Facebook for misuse of information from almost one million users in England and Wales.

Facebook said it has not received any documents regarding this claim.

The group taking action - Facebook You Owe Us - follows a similar mass action law suit against Google.