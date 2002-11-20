Stories
Five-Story Building 'Walks' to New Home in China

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 03, @03:18AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

A five-story building in Shanghai went "walking" through a city street using a new technology developed to help move large structures as part of efforts to preserve the city's historic structures.

The 85-year-old Lagena Primary School in Huangpu district was lifted off the ground and relocated using a newly developed "walking machine," which is composed of nearly 200 mobile supports developed by company Shanghai Evolution Shift.

Lan Wuji, chief technical supervisor of the project for Shanghai Evolution Shift, said the supports act as robotic legs that emulate the way human legs move.

"It's like giving the building crutches so it can stand up and then walk," Lan told CNN.

The building was moved to make way for a commercial and office complex due to be completed in 2023.

Source: https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2020/10/30/Five-story-building-walks-to-new-home-in-China/4451604077447/

