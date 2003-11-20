Stories
Hello Solar Cycle 25

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 03, @11:54AM
from the good-news-for-hams dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for boru:

Hello Solar Cycle 25:

September 15, 2020 - The solar minimum between Solar Cycle 24 and 25 - the period when the sun is least active - happened in December 2019, when the 13-month smoothed sunspot number fell to 1.8, according to the Solar Cycle 25 Prediction Panel, co-chaired by NOAA and NASA. We are now in Solar Cycle 25 with peak sunspot activity expected in 2025, the panel said.

[...] For the past eight months, activity on the sun has steadily increased, indicating we transitioned to Solar Cycle 25. Solar Cycle 25 is forecast to be a fairly weak cycle, the same strength as cycle 24. Solar maximum is expected in July 2025, with a peak of 115 sunspots.

"How quickly solar activity rises is an indicator on how strong the solar cycle will be," said Doug Biesecker, Ph.D., panel co-chair and a solar physicist at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. "Although we've seen a steady increase in sunspot activity this year, it is slow."

Original Submission


