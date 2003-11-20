from the rooting-out-Alzheimer's dept.
Root bacterium to fight Alzheimer's: Rhizolutin dissociates beta and tau aggregates:
A bacterium found among the soil close to roots of ginseng plants could provide a new approach for the treatment of Alzheimer's. Rhizolutin, a novel class of compounds with a tricyclic framework, significantly dissociates the protein aggregates associated with Alzheimer's disease both in vivo and in vitro, as reported by scientists in the journal Angewandte Chemie
The area around the roots of plants is a complex ecosystem with numerous interactions between plants and diverse microorganisms. The so-called rhizosphere has been neglected in the search for new drugs, though it has much to offer. A team working with YoungSoo Kim (Yonsei University, Incheon, South Korea) and Dong-Chan Oh (Seoul National University, South Korea) has now identified a natural substance called rhizolutin that may provide a basis for novel Alzheimer's disease treatments. Rhizolutin is produced by a Streptomyces strain that grows in the root zone of ginseng plants. Ginseng is an Asian plant used in traditional medicine, where it is said to be a tonic.
Yun Kwon, Jisu Shin, Kwangho Nam, et al. Rhizolutin, a Novel 7/10/6‐Tricyclic Dilactone, Dissociates Misfolded Protein Aggregates and Reduces Apoptosis/Inflammation Associated with Alzheimer's Disease, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (DOI: 10.1002/anie.202009294)
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday November 04, @09:31AM
"Tricyclic framework" worries me, as that's a fair description of an older class of antidepressants--nortriptyline, amitryptiline, imipramine, etc--which are on the Beers list of "drugs you shouldn't give the elderly" for their anticholinergic (and hence, suspected pro-Alzheimers) effects.
