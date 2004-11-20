An online retailer of precious metals has revealed that it has been the victim of a significant data breach.

JM Bullion, which sells gold, silver, copper, platinum and palladium, became the victim of a cyberattack back in February that was not discovered until July. It remains unclear why the hack is only just being disclosed publicly.

This type of attack is known as MageCart and works by placing lines of malicious JavaScript code into a website. Then, when an individual enters payment information, the code diverts it to an external server operated by the hacker.

[...] JM Bullion did post sales in excess of $3 billion over the past eight years. If cyberattackers use ill-gotten credentials to conduct fraudulent activity, it could end up being a hugely costly data breach for the company and its customers.