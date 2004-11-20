from the clear-progress dept.
See-through soil substitutes help scientists study soil ecology:
To survive dry spells, bacteria rely on carbon from dead fungi, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal eLife.
Understanding soil ecology is vital to the study of forests, carbon cycles, climate change, sustainable agriculture and more. Unfortunately, it's quite difficult to observe the behavior of soil microbes.
To get a better view of the biological activity going on beneath the soil surface, researchers made the soil see-through.
"To advance the study of soil processes, we used transparent soil substitutes that allowed us to use microscopes and other experimental techniques to see and measure the activity of soil bacteria and determine how this activity depends on the fungi," said lead study author Kriti Sharma said in a news release.
Sharma completed the study as a doctoral student at the University of North Carolina.
[...] "Overall, these transparent soil substitutes are powerful tools that will help us answer many outstanding questions in soil microbial ecology," she said.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 04, @10:50PM
Subject line:
See-Through Soil Substitutes Help Scientists Study Soil Ecology
Could this be used in other scientific disciplines?
See-Through Clothing Substitutes Help Scientists Study Human Biology
See-Through Cloud Substitutes Help Astronomers Study Horoscope Astrology
See-Through Rock Substitutes Help Geologists Study Subsurface Geology
Fun fact: some people don't like facts.