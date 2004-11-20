from the life-is-too-important-to-take-ourselves-seriously dept.
This story intentionally left blank.1,2
[1] Soylentil Suggestion.
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intentionally_blank_page.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 04, @05:17PM (1 child)
Most of my favorite recent features in programming languages lately showed up first in C#.
Microsoft has put together a really good language, I still prefer python, but always being a few years behind on things like pattern matching switch statements(symptom of lazy application design or no) always feels a bit aggravating.
MVVM is a really great architecture of GUIs and no one else has implemented them well, that JS libraries that tried all suck to use in their own special ways. And Oracle is allergic to UIs designers that are intuitive and fast to build with.
The biggest thing holding the language itself back right now is that it's all but impossible to do any aspect oriented programming without an unreasonbly burdensome set of wrapper classes and factories.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:19PM
I've written some C# for work as well, C# is a good language for the most part. If it was actually portable (not .dll on Linux portable) and wasn't owned by Charles Manson, I'd probably take it a lot more seriously.
Then again, lately I've learned Rust, and it seems to fit the niche of "something safer and easier to develop userland stuff with than C++" rather nicely.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday November 04, @05:20PM (3 children)
DS9 and Babylon 5 were both much better with continuity, consistency, and nuance. That said, the less that is said about Voyager, the better.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:27PM
God, I love Babylon 5. Got me through the end of the untreated OCD years.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 04, @05:31PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by DaTrueDave on Wednesday November 04, @05:35PM
Never watched Babylon 5. Didn't know it was part of Trek universe.
Is it worth watching?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM
I find your ideas intriguing and wish to subscribe.... Never mind!
SNOTTITES FOR US PRESIDENT 2024. Make America Mucosal Again.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM
The PinePhone has so much promise, if Pine64 would quit being cheap and hire exactly ONE (1) full time developer to fix the kernel bugs and write some rudimentary userland stuff. I've written power management stuff for the phone in Python, but I have no experience writing linux kernel modules. I know C, so I've fixed some obvious bugs in the local, patched kernel that I use myself, but there's still too many issues.
What is stopping them from just hiring one guy? That's all it needs, one guy! Leaving core functionality up to the community here is just downright stupid and wishful thinking.
I got my BraveHeart PinePhone working mostly, but there's a lot of bugs still, and the battery life is terrible. I shouldn't have to run a homemade script to configure the audio when I switch between a speaker and earbuds, and why the hell is the screen *still* flickering on wake from suspend? And why is the modem's internal USB disconnecting when I wake it! Augh!
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:25PM
https://www.americanscientist.org/article/each-blade-a-single-crystal [americanscientist.org]
https://www.theengineer.co.uk/rolls-royce-single-crystal-turbine-blade/ [theengineer.co.uk]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 04, @05:27PM
So how many lizaroid chromosomes does JMH have?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:32PM (1 child)
Also, 37.5 is the best integer, mousepad is the best* text editor, and 2021 is definitely the Year of Linux on the Desktop.
* Well, 2nd best. The BEST editor is the one used by Soylent News for posting comments.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:35PM
You jest, but I unironically like mousepad.
For real development though, I'm a true believer in Geany [geany.org]. Used it for many years. I work in a lot of languages, and having one lightweight IDE that supports them all is a godsend.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday November 04, @05:34PM
Raspberry Pi 400 unit [raspberrypi.org]
It's like a Commodore 64 with a real programming manual that talks about hooking up basic electronics and experiments. But it's a Raspberry Pi and not a popular microcomputer from over 30 years ago.
I'm trying to think of kids I know that I can buy this for.