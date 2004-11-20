Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Discuss!

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 04, @03:54PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the life-is-too-important-to-take-ourselves-seriously dept.
/dev/random

martyb writes:

This story intentionally left blank.1,2

Discuss!

[1] Soylentil Suggestion.
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intentionally_blank_page.

Original Submission


«  Snoopy Celebrates 20 Years of Humans on Space Station on New NASA Posters

Related Stories

Meta: Catching up with Things at SoylentNews -- Site Summary 94 comments

martyb writes:

It has been a while since I've written a site summary, and I've been meaning to do so for a while now. So, I'm just going to get started and hope that will motivate my getting it done.

As always, if this kind of story is not of interest to you, another story will be along before long.

Otherwise, read on below the fold for what's been happening.

  • Daylight Saving Time
  • Things are Difficult for Everyone
  • Digging out of my System Crash
  • System Outages
  • Staffing
  • Story Cadence
  • Statistics
  • Fundraising
  • Site Updates/Enhancements
story cadence by shortscreen (2252)
Discuss! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 04, @05:17PM (1 child)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Wednesday November 04, @05:17PM (#1072939) Journal

    Most of my favorite recent features in programming languages lately showed up first in C#.

    Microsoft has put together a really good language, I still prefer python, but always being a few years behind on things like pattern matching switch statements(symptom of lazy application design or no) always feels a bit aggravating.

    MVVM is a really great architecture of GUIs and no one else has implemented them well, that JS libraries that tried all suck to use in their own special ways. And Oracle is allergic to UIs designers that are intuitive and fast to build with.

    The biggest thing holding the language itself back right now is that it's all but impossible to do any aspect oriented programming without an unreasonbly burdensome set of wrapper classes and factories.

    • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:19PM

      by Subsentient (1111) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 04, @05:19PM (#1072941) Homepage Journal

      I've written some C# for work as well, C# is a good language for the most part. If it was actually portable (not .dll on Linux portable) and wasn't owned by Charles Manson, I'd probably take it a lot more seriously.
      Then again, lately I've learned Rust, and it seems to fit the niche of "something safer and easier to develop userland stuff with than C++" rather nicely.

      --
      "The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday November 04, @05:20PM (3 children)

    by Thexalon (636) on Wednesday November 04, @05:20PM (#1072942) Homepage

    DS9 and Babylon 5 were both much better with continuity, consistency, and nuance. That said, the less that is said about Voyager, the better.

    --
    Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!

    • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:27PM

      by Subsentient (1111) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 04, @05:27PM (#1072949) Homepage Journal

      God, I love Babylon 5. Got me through the end of the untreated OCD years.

      --
      "The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 04, @05:31PM (1 child)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 04, @05:31PM (#1072950) Journal
      Babylon 5 just didn't fit well with the rest of the Star Trek franchise. It reminds me of those weird "the force" movies or the dude with that blue box. They need way more Kirk.

      • (Score: 2) by DaTrueDave on Wednesday November 04, @05:35PM

        by DaTrueDave (3144) on Wednesday November 04, @05:35PM (#1072954)

        Never watched Babylon 5. Didn't know it was part of Trek universe.

        Is it worth watching?

  • (Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM (#1072943) Homepage Journal

    I find your ideas intriguing and wish to subscribe.... Never mind!

    --
    SNOTTITES FOR US PRESIDENT 2024. Make America Mucosal Again.

  • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM

    by Subsentient (1111) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM (#1072944) Homepage Journal

    The PinePhone has so much promise, if Pine64 would quit being cheap and hire exactly ONE (1) full time developer to fix the kernel bugs and write some rudimentary userland stuff. I've written power management stuff for the phone in Python, but I have no experience writing linux kernel modules. I know C, so I've fixed some obvious bugs in the local, patched kernel that I use myself, but there's still too many issues.

    What is stopping them from just hiring one guy? That's all it needs, one guy! Leaving core functionality up to the community here is just downright stupid and wishful thinking.

    I got my BraveHeart PinePhone working mostly, but there's a lot of bugs still, and the battery life is terrible. I shouldn't have to run a homemade script to configure the audio when I switch between a speaker and earbuds, and why the hell is the screen *still* flickering on wake from suspend? And why is the modem's internal USB disconnecting when I wake it! Augh!

    --
    "The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:24PM (#1072946)


     

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:25PM (#1072947)

    https://www.americanscientist.org/article/each-blade-a-single-crystal [americanscientist.org]

    https://www.theengineer.co.uk/rolls-royce-single-crystal-turbine-blade/ [theengineer.co.uk]

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 04, @05:27PM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 04, @05:27PM (#1072948) Journal
    JMH surfaces [soylentnews.org] for the first time in two months and blames us for it.

    Which is also to say, I spent my last penny trying to do something positive about this dumpster fire, and not a single person here helped even though they had every opportunity to.

    So how many lizaroid chromosomes does JMH have?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:32PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 04, @05:32PM (#1072951)

    Also, 37.5 is the best integer, mousepad is the best* text editor, and 2021 is definitely the Year of Linux on the Desktop.

    * Well, 2nd best. The BEST editor is the one used by Soylent News for posting comments.

    • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday November 04, @05:35PM

      by Subsentient (1111) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 04, @05:35PM (#1072955) Homepage Journal

      You jest, but I unironically like mousepad.
      For real development though, I'm a true believer in Geany [geany.org]. Used it for many years. I work in a lot of languages, and having one lightweight IDE that supports them all is a godsend.

      --
      "The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse

  • (Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday November 04, @05:34PM

    by progo (6356) on Wednesday November 04, @05:34PM (#1072953) Homepage

    Raspberry Pi 400 unit [raspberrypi.org]

    It's like a Commodore 64 with a real programming manual that talks about hooking up basic electronics and experiments. But it's a Raspberry Pi and not a popular microcomputer from over 30 years ago.

    I'm trying to think of kids I know that I can buy this for.

(1)