A database linked to GrowDiaries, an online community of cannabis growers, has exposed more than a million users' email addresses, passwords, IP address records and posts.

GrowDiaries is a robust online community of cannabis growing enthusiasts from around the world, where they can share tips, tricks and pictures of their progress. On Oct. 10, researcher Volodymyr "Bob" Diachenko found a database linked to GrowDiaries with 1.4 million email and IP address records, along with an additional 2 million user posts, left accessible online.

These 2 million posts were protected by passwords, but Diachenco found GrowDiaries was using MD5 to hash out passwords, which is easily compromised and leaves members vulnerable to malicious actors, according to Diachenko.