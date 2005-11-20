from the I'm-forever-blowing-bubbles dept.
Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue:
A doctor checking comatose COVID-19 patients for signs of a stroke instead stumbled onto a new clue about how the virus may harm the lungs -- thanks to a test that used tiny air bubbles and a robot.
Dr. Alexandra Reynolds, a neurologist at New York’s Mount Sinai Health System, initially was baffled as she tracked “the cacophony of sound” made by those harmless bubbles passing through the bloodstream of patient after patient.
[...] A bedside test called a transcranial Doppler uses sound waves to track blood flow in the brain, but it was too risky for health workers to stand by patients’ heads for long periods.
So Reynolds turned to a new robotic version, a headset that once positioned over the patient can automatically do the tracking. She used it to perform what’s called a bubble study, a commonly used, painless test for stroke risk that involves injecting saline containing tiny air bubbles into a vein. As the microbubbles circulate, the smallest blood vessels in healthy lungs — called capillaries — will trap and filter them out of the bloodstream.
Over several nights in the ICU, Reynolds tested some of her sickest coronavirus patients — and repeatedly, NovaSignal’s robotic Doppler kept measuring bubbles that, instead of being filtered away, were somehow reaching their brains. “This was really bizarre,” Reynolds said. Often bubbles avoid lung filtering by slipping through a heart defect that’s a well-known stroke risk, but “there’s no way everyone suddenly has a hole in their heart.”
[...] The findings are preliminary, not proof that dilated blood vessels are a problem. Still, some autopsies have linked COVID-19 to deformed lung capillaries.
Next up is a larger study that aims to see if measuring bubbles could help doctors monitor whether patients are improving or worsening.
Journal Reference:
Pulmonary Vascular Dilatation Detected by Automated Transcranial Doppler in COVID-19 Pneumonia [open], American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (DOI: 202006-2219LE)
