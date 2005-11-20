from the what-are-you-typing-Dave? dept.
Researchers have demonstrated they can read what people are typing during video calls by looking at shoulder movements.
This horrifying Zoom hack will deter you from ever side-chatting again:
"From a high-level perspective, this is a concern, which obviously has been overlooked for a while," says University of Texas assistant professor of computer science Murtuza Jadliwala, who led the research, examining what could happen if your video meeting were hacked. "And actually, to be really frank, we didn't start this work for COVID-19. This took a year. . . . But we started realizing in COVID-19, when everything [is in video chat], the importance of such an attack is amplified."
As Jadliwala explains, the core problem is that our face-to-face video streams are presented in high fidelity, and their pixels convey more information than we realize. Without using any special machine learning or artificial intelligence techniques, Jadliwala's team figured out how to read the subtle pixel shifts around someone's shoulders to make out their basic cardinal movements: north, south, east, and west.
Applied to a keyboard, these four directions actually mean a lot. If you are typing "cat," you start with the C, move west to the A, then back east to the T. Once researchers figured out how to read these directions through shoulder movements, they were able to create software that could cross-reference them with what they call "word profiles" built with an English dictionary, which turned the maze of directions into meaningful words.
[...] In a lab setting, with a certain chair, keyboard, and webcam—while testing a limited pool of words—the average accuracy of the software was 75%. When the team tested subjects working from home in uncontrolled setups (they were asked to visit any websites, write emails, and enter their passwords), accuracy dropped significantly. The team was able to reverse-engineer 66% of the websites visited, but only 21% of random English words, and about 18% of the passwords typed.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 05, @10:11PM (3 children)
They must have only tested with horny chicks (huntin-peckers). My shoulders don't move even close to enough for a camera to pick up unless I need to slide my right hand over to hit something right of the Enter key or use the mouse.
Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 05, @10:28PM
Then there's people like my Dad, who makes extensive use of the Speech-to-Text feature of his iPhone. Admittedly, most people can talk faster than they type, especially on a mobile device.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday November 05, @10:28PM (1 child)
Yeah I was gonna say the same. I don't type with my shoulders, the furthest you can see the wrist movements is the elbow joint.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday November 05, @10:31PM
And even if they could pick up on that, have fun filtering out all the vim commands from that...
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 05, @10:12PM
Seems like it's a bit of a stretch, but 18% of passwords typed, isn't nothing. Still, they have to know what site you're visiting, etc. The real world use for something like this, isn't likely to be very high. Yet, definitely something to think about, if you're streaming, posting on YouTube, etc.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday November 05, @10:24PM
so just use a lower res (and far cheaper!) camera.. or, if the 'system' insists on hi res camera to 'work', just make sure your camera is pointing a bit higher, with a light behind you, or have it closer focused on your face.. (note, this may freak out others on the call - try not to have the camera pointed up your nose..)
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 05, @10:36PM
I looked at the paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2010.12078 [arxiv.org]
So, easier to detect hunt-and-peck, but touch-typing could also be deciphered.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11