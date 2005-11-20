These images were captured over an approximate three-hour period – the imaging sequence begins approximately one hour after the orbit departure maneuver and ends approximately two minutes after the back-away burn. In the middle of the sequence, the spacecraft slews, or rotates, so that NavCam 2 looks away from Bennu, toward space. OSIRIS-REx then performs a final slew to point the camera (and the sampling arm) toward the surface again.

As the spacecraft nears site Nightingale, the sampling arm's shadow comes into view in the lower part of the frame. Shortly after, the sampling head impacts site Nightingale (just outside the camera's field of view to the upper right) and fires a nitrogen gas bottle, which mobilizes a substantial amount of the sample site's material. Several seconds later, the spacecraft performs a back-away burn and the sampling arm's shadow is visible against the disturbed surface material.

The team continues to investigate what caused the extremely dark areas visible in the upper and middle parts of the frame. The upper area could be the edge of the depression created by the sampling arm, a strong shadow cast by material lofted from the surface, or some combination of the two. Similarly, the middle dark region that first appears in the lower left of the image could be a depression caused by one of the spacecraft thrusters as it fired, a shadow caused by lofted material, or a combination of both.