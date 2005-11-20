Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Cheap Pen that Changed Writing Forever

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 06, @02:22AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the crystal-clear dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

The cheap pen that changed writing forever:

Fountain pens were a stylish statement but messy and impractical. Their replacement was a stroke of design genius perfectly in time for the era of mass production.

On 29 October 1945, the New York City branch of Gimbels department store unveiled a new product. Billions upon billions would follow in its wake.

Gimbels was the first to sell a new kind of ink pen, the design of which had taken several decades to come to fruition. The pens, made by the Reynolds International Pen Company, promised an end to the messy mishaps users of fountain pens encountered – leaking ink, smudges and pooling ink blots.

The new ballpoint pens did away with this, using a special viscous ink which dried quickly and didn't leave smudges. At the heart of it, the rolling ball in the nib – and gravity – ensured a constant, steady stream of ink that didn't smear or leave solid pools of ink on the page.

The new ballpoint was clean and convenient. What it wasn't was cheap.

The new Reynolds ballpoint cost $12.50 – convert that to 2020 money and it's more than $180 (£138.50). Today, if you were buying your pens in bulk, from stack-'em-high superstores, you could end up with more than 1,000 for the same price.

The pen was the first to go on sale in the US, but it was by no means the first ballpoint pen – the head of the US company that made it had in fact discovered a version during a business trip in South America. Its evolution is, in many ways, an example of a game-changing design waiting until outside factors – in this case the rise of plastics and mass-production infrastructure, and a brilliant marketeer – allowed it to achieve its full potential.

Interestingly I've seen more people using fountain pens in the past five years than before.

Original Submission


«  NASA Releases Incredible Video of OSIRIS-REx Tagging Asteroid – Mysterious Dark Patches Puzzle Team
The Cheap Pen that Changed Writing Forever | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 06, @02:30AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 06, @02:30AM (#1073610) Homepage Journal

    Don't have clear memories of the types and brands of ball point pens I used in school. What I remember most clearly is, sometimes those damned thing leaked. Pocket protectors were a thing back then, for good reason. Better to ruin a plastic pocket protector than to answer to mother for ruining another "good school shirt".

    Pens never leaked into the pockets of old raggedy clothing, or outgrown clothing, or even hand-me-down clothing. Pens always leaked in the pocket of your newest and bestest shirt.

    I also remember clearly discovering how VISIBLE even the cheapest ink markings were on school paper. #2 pencil on cheap lined school paper was never so visible as ink, and tended to blur the longer I was at my desk looking at papers.

    --
    Are you a cuck race theorist?

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 06, @02:30AM (4 children)

    by Gaaark (41) on Friday November 06, @02:30AM (#1073611) Journal

    I've got one, but i find i don't write enough to keep it from drying out, so i'm constantly having to wet it with water when i do go to use it. Probably should just go the ink well method.

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 06, @03:13AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday November 06, @03:13AM (#1073626) Homepage Journal

    I haven't used anything but a framing pencil or a sharpie in over a year. The Roomie has probably a dozen fountain pens and several dozen of colors of ink for them that he then mixes to get the exact color he wants and thins with whatever amounts of water and/or alcohol to get the flow characteristics he's looking for. But he uses them for art not for jotting down shopping lists. Dude's got da Vinci beat hands down in the breadth of his creative interests (if not the level of talent) and would already have money enough to retire if he didn't insist on buying the perfect tools and materials (because he researched his ass off and learned when and why they use them, not just to be a poseur) for every new distraction of the moment.

    --
    Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...
(1)