The cheap pen that changed writing forever:
Fountain pens were a stylish statement but messy and impractical. Their replacement was a stroke of design genius perfectly in time for the era of mass production.
On 29 October 1945, the New York City branch of Gimbels department store unveiled a new product. Billions upon billions would follow in its wake.
Gimbels was the first to sell a new kind of ink pen, the design of which had taken several decades to come to fruition. The pens, made by the Reynolds International Pen Company, promised an end to the messy mishaps users of fountain pens encountered – leaking ink, smudges and pooling ink blots.
The new ballpoint pens did away with this, using a special viscous ink which dried quickly and didn't leave smudges. At the heart of it, the rolling ball in the nib – and gravity – ensured a constant, steady stream of ink that didn't smear or leave solid pools of ink on the page.
The new ballpoint was clean and convenient. What it wasn't was cheap.
The new Reynolds ballpoint cost $12.50 – convert that to 2020 money and it's more than $180 (£138.50). Today, if you were buying your pens in bulk, from stack-'em-high superstores, you could end up with more than 1,000 for the same price.
The pen was the first to go on sale in the US, but it was by no means the first ballpoint pen – the head of the US company that made it had in fact discovered a version during a business trip in South America. Its evolution is, in many ways, an example of a game-changing design waiting until outside factors – in this case the rise of plastics and mass-production infrastructure, and a brilliant marketeer – allowed it to achieve its full potential.
Interestingly I've seen more people using fountain pens in the past five years than before.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 06, @02:30AM
Don't have clear memories of the types and brands of ball point pens I used in school. What I remember most clearly is, sometimes those damned thing leaked. Pocket protectors were a thing back then, for good reason. Better to ruin a plastic pocket protector than to answer to mother for ruining another "good school shirt".
Pens never leaked into the pockets of old raggedy clothing, or outgrown clothing, or even hand-me-down clothing. Pens always leaked in the pocket of your newest and bestest shirt.
I also remember clearly discovering how VISIBLE even the cheapest ink markings were on school paper. #2 pencil on cheap lined school paper was never so visible as ink, and tended to blur the longer I was at my desk looking at papers.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 06, @02:30AM (4 children)
I've got one, but i find i don't write enough to keep it from drying out, so i'm constantly having to wet it with water when i do go to use it. Probably should just go the ink well method.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday November 06, @02:33AM (2 children)
But, if you want one from the old days they cost even more than ballpoint pens from then did:
https://www.peytonstreetpens.com/pelikan-100-fountain-pen-1930s-marbled-green-semi-flexible-fine-14k-nib-excellent-works-well.html [peytonstreetpens.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 06, @02:49AM (1 child)
14k gold tip? Not mine. Got mine off amazon or elsewhere: not sure now. Lots cheaper. Probably mine does not write as well, but ....
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 06, @02:59AM
Yours probably writes better. Gold isn't exactly durable or lacking in malleability.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday November 06, @02:49AM
They're still very widely used in Europe. I used a fountain pen throughout my school days.
Today I'd use a gel ink pen, specifically a Uniball Signo 0.7mm. Man, those are nice to write with, the words just flow onto the page.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 06, @03:13AM
I haven't used anything but a framing pencil or a sharpie in over a year. The Roomie has probably a dozen fountain pens and several dozen of colors of ink for them that he then mixes to get the exact color he wants and thins with whatever amounts of water and/or alcohol to get the flow characteristics he's looking for. But he uses them for art not for jotting down shopping lists. Dude's got da Vinci beat hands down in the breadth of his creative interests (if not the level of talent) and would already have money enough to retire if he didn't insist on buying the perfect tools and materials (because he researched his ass off and learned when and why they use them, not just to be a poseur) for every new distraction of the moment.
