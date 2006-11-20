The U.S. government seized an unprecedented $1 billion worth of bitcoin linked to criminal marketplace, the Silk Road.

Thousands of bitcoins were taken by law enforcement this week, in what the Justice Department said was the largest seizure of cryptocurrency in the history of the agency.

"Silk Road was the most notorious online criminal marketplace of its day," U.S. Attorney David Anderson of the Northern District of California said in a civil complaint Thursday. "The successful prosecution of Silk Road's founder in 2015 left open a billion-dollar question. Where did the money go?"

[...] The forfeiture could be temporary though. The U.S. still needs to prove its case before a judge before it can control the bitcoin funds for good.