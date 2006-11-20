from the picture-this dept.
New technology allows cameras to capture colors invisible to the human eye: Applications in cancer detection, security and even gaming:
New research from Tel Aviv University will allow cameras to recognize colors that the human eye and even ordinary cameras are unable to perceive.
The technology makes it possible to image gases and substances such as hydrogen, carbon and sodium, each of which has a unique color in the infrared spectrum, as well as biological compounds that are found in nature but are "invisible" to the naked eye or ordinary cameras. It has groundbreaking applications in a variety of fields from computer gaming and photography as well as the disciplines of security, medicine and astronomy.
The research was conducted by Dr. Michael Mrejen, Yoni Erlich, Dr. Assaf Levanon and Prof. Haim Suchowski of TAU's Department of Physics of Condensed Material. The results of the study were published in the October 2020 issue of Laser & Photonics Reviews.
[...] "We humans can see between red and blue. If we could see in the infrared realm, we would see that elements like hydrogen, carbon and sodium have a unique color," explains Prof. Suchowski. "So an environmental monitoring satellite could 'see' a pollutant being emitted from a plant, or a spy satellite would see where explosives or uranium are being hidden. In addition, since every object emits heat in the infrared, all this information could be seen even at night."
Journal Reference:
Michael Mrejen, Yoni Erlich, Assaf Levanon, et al. Multicolor Time‐Resolved Upconversion Imaging by Adiabatic Sum Frequency Conversion, Laser & Photonics Reviews (DOI: 10.1002/lpor.202000040)
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday November 06, @01:14PM
Nb: This is a cheap alternative to conventional IR sensors. From TFA (The Falcon Abstract):
> thermal sensors that are expensive, often require cooling, and suffer from both limited spectral response and limited spatial resolution as well as poor sensitivity.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday November 06, @01:30PM (3 children)
In satellites, aerial photography, and all manner of other applications, this has been around:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperspectral_imaging [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday November 06, @01:37PM (2 children)
This seems like face-palmingly cringe-worthy puffery.
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Friday November 06, @01:49PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 06, @01:58PM
Your normal camera lens has filters. The glass itself may filter certain spectra. Plus they add a tint. You can remove the filter or replace the lens with something that filters less and you can see more stuff. Of course you also have to consider that the camera is generally designed to output a spectra in the same approximate wavelength it inputs it and your display is designed to display wavelengths that your eyes can see. But if you can just set the hardware/software to do the translation from the spectra that you can't see (that your ordinary camera's image sensor would be able to see if you replaced the lens with one more permeable to other spectra) into spectra you could see on your display screen then you may be able to use your camera to somewhat capture other spectra as well and see those colors translated to a color you can see.
It probably won't be that great considering the image sensor is mostly designed to capture spectra you can see but still. A slightly modified image sensor may do a better job seeing different spectra. Or perhaps more than one image sensor each of which is designed to capture different spectra and the camera hardware/software combines the different inputs from each sensor to create an image and translate it to what you can see according to how you configure it.
There are photospectrometer, for instance, that can capture UV light and the information you get from the device can be used to analyze a substance.
In terms of what gasses you can see by doing this it depends on what spectra each gas is transparent/opaque/translucent to and what spectra your camera with a modified lens and modified hardware can detect.