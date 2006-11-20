Not only are AMD Ryzen 5000 series completely dominating in performance but they could soon see open-source Coreboot support as an alternative to the proprietary firmware/BIOS. Project X is an interesting effort around blob-free Coreboot/Oreboot support on AMD Zen.

Ron Minnich of Google who has been one of the original developers to Coreboot/LinuxBIOS has been engaged in "Project X" for providing "pure open-source" support on AMD Zen platforms.

Project X is about "eXcising binary blobs from the x86 part of Zen CPUs." This open-source AMD Zen support is being worked on both for Coreboot and the Oreboot downstream that is written in Rust.

Minnich will be talking about Project X in more detail next month during the Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC 2020) taking place at the start of the month.