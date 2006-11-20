Stories
Bentley Reveals Plan To Go Fully Electric By 2030

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Luxury carmaker Bentley has unveiled plans to go fully electric by 2030. Before then, the brand will be switching its model range to offer only plug-in hybrid or battery electric cars by 2026.

Volkswagen-owned Bentley also aims to be completely carbon neutral across its manufacturing within a decade.

Electric cars are growing in popularity and sales have tripled in the UK so far this year.

"Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury," said Adrian Hallmark, Bentley's chief executive.

Workers on internal combustion technology will be redeployed as it shifts to pure battery electric cars.

