The BeiDou global navigation satellite system (BDS-3) was formally commissioned to provide positioning, velocity, and timing services to global users on 31 July 2020.

Researchers from the Time Keeping Laboratory, the National Time Service Center (NTSC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, analyzed the time transfer performance of BDS-3 signals and found that it was over 50% higher than that of the BDS-2 satellites. The elevation-dependent biases found in BDS-2 code measurements are mitigated in BDS-3.

The results were published in Metrologia on Oct. 28.