A notorious piece of mobile malware that has ravaged Asia for several years is now setting its sights on the United States, targeting both iOS and Android devices according to Kaspersky.

Wroba, aka Roaming Mantis, was first found by Malwarebytes researchers in 2013 attacking South Korean phones, and it's since moved on to the rest of Asia and made inroads in Europe. At base, it's a banking Trojan that infects Android phones and tries to steal files, passwords, contact lists and messages, open web pages, make calls and send SMS text messages. But it's now attacking iPhones too.

In the current campaign, noticed in the U.S. by Kaspersky researchers last week, infected devices send "smishing" — SMS phishing — texts to the users' contacts.

The messages notify the next generation of potential victims that "your parcel has been sent out" and that they need to click on the embedded link to learn where to pick up said parcels. It's a tried-and-true phishing technique that we've recently seen used in other campaigns.

If you're on an Android phone, the link takes you to a page where you're invited to "update" your Chrome browser — and the update is actually the malware. If you're on an iPhone, you don't get malware, but you're taken to what looks like an Apple login page, where you're supposed to enter your Apple username and password. Don't.