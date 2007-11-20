Let's Encrypt, the non-profit certificate authority which provides X.509 certificates for Transport Layer Security encryption at no charge, has an update on the progress towards universal acknowledgement of its root certificate in software and firmware. The cross signature which it has purchased will expire next September, so there is a hard deadline for finalization. There are only a few barriers remaining, one of which is the old versions of Android still in use.
Currently, 66.2% of Android devices are running version 7.1 or above. The remaining 33.8% of Android devices will eventually start getting certificate errors when users visit sites that have a Let's Encrypt certificate. In our communications with large integrators, we have found that this represents around 1-5% of traffic to their sites. Hopefully these numbers will be lower by the time DST Root X3 expires next year, but the change may not be very significant.
What can we do about this? Well, while we'd love to improve the Android update situation, there's not much we can do there. We also can't afford to buy the world a new phone. Can we get another cross-signature? We've explored this option and it seems unlikely. It's a big risk for a CA to cross-sign another CA's certificate, since they become responsible for everything that CA does. That also means the recipient of the cross-signature has to follow all the procedures laid out by the cross-signing CA. It's important for us to be able to stand on our own. Also, the Android update problem doesn't seem to be going away. If we commit ourselves to supporting old Android versions, we would commit ourselves to seeking cross-signatures from other CAs indefinitely.
It's quite a bind. We're committed to everybody on the planet having secure and privacy-respecting communications. And we know that the people most affected by the Android update problem are those we most want to help - people who may not be able to buy a new phone every four years. Unfortunately, we don't expect the Android usage numbers to change much prior to ISRG Root X1's expiration. By raising awareness of this change now, we hope to help our community to find the best path forward.
The Internet Archive has retained a copy of the original announcement for Let's Encrypt.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Let's Encrypt announced yesterday that they are now directly trusted by all major root certificate programs including those from Microsoft, Google, Apple, Mozilla, Oracle, and Blackberry. With this announcement, Let's Encrypt is now directly trusted by all major browsers and operating systems.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/lets-encrypt-is-now-officially-trusted-by-all-major-root-certificates/
https://www.securityweek.com/lets-encrypt-now-trusted-all-major-root-programs:
[...] At the end of July 2018, Let's Encrypt received direct trust from Microsoft products, which resulted in it being trusted by all major root programs. The CA's certificates are cross-signed by IdenTrust, and have been widely trusted since the beginning.
"Browsers and operating systems have not, by default, directly trusted Let's Encrypt certificates, but they trust IdenTrust, and IdenTrust trusts us, so we are trusted indirectly. IdenTrust is a critical partner in our effort to secure the Web, as they have allowed us to provide widely trusted certificates from day one," noted Josh Aas, Executive Director of ISRG.
[...] While some of these [older operating systems, browsers, and devices] are expected to be updated to trust the CA, others won't, and it might take at least five more years until most of them cycle out of the Web ecosystem. Until that happens, Let's Encrypt will continue to use a cross signature [from IdenTrust].
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Let's Encrypt to transition to ISRG root
Let's Encrypt have announced that on July 8th, 2019 they will begin issuing new certificates from their own intermediate CA and not their current cross-signed intermediate. Here's what that means and what action, if any, site operators need to take.
[...] Like all new CAs, Let's Encrypt began life with a cross-signature. Cross-signing is a trick that CAs can use to avoid the years long process of becoming a root CA. It genuinely does take many years to go through this process and Let's Encrypt wouldn't have been able to issue any certificates over the last 3+ years without a cross-sign.
[...] In short, Let's Encrypt currently issue from their cross-signed intermediate, which is issued to them by IdenTrust. IdenTrust have been a CA for many years and even old, legacy clients recognise them as a CA. When you get a certificate from Let's Encrypt right now it is issued by the cross-signed X3 intermediate which chains to the IdenTrust root. Now that Let's Encrypt's ISRG root is widely trusted, they can instead switch to issuing from their own X3 intermediate instead of the cross-signed one. This is a big step forwards for them and will likely not mean anything to the vast majority of their users. There are a few considerations though.
Professor J. Alex Halderman, the noted election security researcher, along with his co-authors, have published a summary of Let's Encrypt, its components, and what it does. (Warning for PDF.) The service Let's Encrypt is a free, automated, open certificate authority (CA) to provide TLS certificates. These are usually for web sites, enabling them to provide HTTPS connections.
Since its launch in late 2015, Let's Encrypt has grown to become the world's largest HTTPS CA, accounting for more currently valid certificates than all other browser-trusted CAs combined. By January 2019, it had issued over 538 million certificates for 223 million domain names. We describe how we built Let's Encrypt, including the architecture of the CA software system (Boulder) and the structure of the organization that operates it (ISRG), and we discuss lessons learned from the experience. We also describe the design of ACME, the IETF-standard protocol we created to automate CA–server interactions and certificate issuance, and survey the diverse ecosystem of ACME clients, including Certbot, a software agent we created to automate HTTPS deployment. Finally, we measure Let's Encrypt's impact on the Web and the CA ecosystem. We hope that the success of Let's Encrypt can provide a model for further enhancements to the Web PKI and for future Internet security infrastructure.
[...] Prior to our work, a major barrier to wider HTTPS adoption was that deploying it was complicated, expensive, and error-prone for server operators. Let's Encrypt overcomes these through a strategy of automation: identity validation, certificate issuance, and server configuration are fully robotic, which also results in low marginal costs and enables the CA to provide certificates at no charge. We designed Let's Encrypt to scale to the size of the entire Web. In just over three years of operation, it is well on its way: it has issued over 538 million certificates and accounts for more valid browser-trusted certificates than all other CAs combined. We hope that in the near future, clients will start using HTTPS as the default Web transport. Eventually, we may marvel that there was ever a time when Web traffic traveled over the Internet as plaintext.
Let's Encrypt: An Automated Certificate Authority to Encrypt the Entire Web, Proceedings of the 2019 ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security, Pages 2473-2487 (DOI: 10.1145/3319535.3363192
[Update 2020-03-02 08:34:00 UTC. Full disclosure: SoylentNews uses Let's Encrypt certificates.--martyb]
HTTPS for all: Let's Encrypt reaches one billion certificates issued:
Let's Encrypt, the Internet Security Research Group's free certificate signing authority, issued its first certificate a little over four years ago. Today, it issued its billionth.
The ISRG's goal for Let's Encrypt is to bring the Web up to a 100% encryption rate. When Let's Encrypt launched in 2015, the idea was pretty outré—at that time, a bit more than a third of all Web traffic was encrypted, with the rest being plain text HTTP. There were significant barriers to HTTPS adoption—for one thing, it cost money. But more importantly, it cost a significant amount of time and human effort, both of which are in limited supply.
Let's Encrypt solved the money barrier by offering its services free of charge. More importantly, by establishing a stable protocol to access them, it enabled the Electronic Frontier Foundation to build and provide Certbot, an open source, free-to-use tool that automates the process of obtaining certificates, installing them, configuring webservers to use them, and automatically renewing them.
When Let's Encrypt launched in 2015, domain-validated certificates could be had for as little as $9/year—but the time and effort required to maintain them was a different story. A certificate needed to be purchased, information needed to be filled out in several forms, then one might wait for hours before even cheap domain-validated certificates would be issued.
Once the certificate was issued, it (and its key, and any chain certificates necessary) needed to be downloaded, then moved to the server, then placed in the right directory, and finally the Web server could be reconfigured for SSL.
Every one to three years, you'd need to do the whole thing over again—perhaps only replacing the certificate and key, perhaps also replacing or adding new intermediate chain certificates.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Let’s Encrypt said it will give users of its Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates more time to replace 1 million certificates that are still active and potentially affected by a Certificate Authority Authorization (CAA) bug before it revokes them.
The popular free certificate authority had given users until Wednesday, March 4, 9:00 p.m. EST to replace 3 million certificates because the bug in its Boulder software—discovered and patched this past Sunday–impacted the way its software checked domain ownership before issuing certificates. However, users grumbled that this was not enough time to correct the problem.
Users and major integrators of Let’s Encrypt managed to replace more than 1.7 million of the affected certificates by the original deadline; however, more than 1 million were left that would have been revoked, causing the company to rethink its plan, a Let’s Encrypt spokeswoman told Threatpost late Wednesday.
“Rather than potentially break so many sites and cause concern for their visitors, we have determined that it is in the best interest of the health of the Internet for us to not revoke those certificates by the deadline,” Josh Aas, executive director for Let’s Encrypt said in a blog post updating users of the situation Wednesday.
The company’s plan now is to revoke 1,706,505 certificates that the company is confident were already replaced as well as “445 certificates that we treated as highest priority for revocation because, at the time we found the bug, they had CAA records that forbid issuance by Let’s Encrypt,” Aas wrote in the post.
“We plan to revoke more certificates as we become confident that doing so will not be needlessly disruptive to Web users,” he wrote.
Disclaimer: SoylentNews uses Let's Encrypt certificates.
