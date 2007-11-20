US Cyber Command has exposed eight new malware samples that were developed and deployed by Russian hackers in recent attacks.

Six of the eight samples are for the ComRAT malware (used by the Turla hacking group), while the other two are samples for the Zebrocy malware (used by the APT28 hacking group).

Both ComRAT and Zebrocy are malware families that have been used by Russia hacking groups for years, with ComRAT being deployed in attacks for more than a decade, having evolved from the old Agent.BTZ malware.

Both Turla and APT28 have consistently updated both tools to add evasion techniques and keep their malware undetected.

The purpose of this recent US government exposé is to share recent versions of these hacking tools with the general public so system administrators and other defenders can add detection rules and update protective measures.