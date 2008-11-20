from the flipping-heck dept.
A New and Improved Burger Robot's on the Market—and Everyone Wants One
Three and a half years ago, a burger-flipping robot aptly named Flippy, made by Miso Robotics, made its debut at a fast food restaurant in California called CaliBurger. Now Flippy is on the market for anyone who wishes to purchase their own, with a price tag of $30,000 and a range of new capabilities—this burger bot has progressed far beyond just flipping burgers.
Flippy's first iteration was already pretty impressive. It used machine learning software to locate and identify objects in front of it (rather than needing to have objects lined up in specific spots), and was able to learn from experience to improve its accuracy. Sensors on its grill-facing side took in thermal and 3D data to gauge the cooking process for multiple patties at a time, and cameras allowed the robot to 'see' its surroundings.
A system that digitally sent tickets to the kitchen from the restaurant's front counter kept Flippy on top of how many burgers it should be cooking at any given time. Its key tasks were pulling raw patties from a stack and placing them on the grill, tracking each burger's cook time and temperature, and transferring cooked burgers to a plate.
The new and improved Flippy can do all this and more. It can cook 19 different foods, including chicken wings, onion rings, french fries, and even the Impossible Burger (which, as you may know, isn't actually made of meat, and that means it's a little trickier to grill it to perfection).
And instead of its body sitting on a cart on wheels (which took up a lot of space and meant the robot's arm could get in the way of human employees), it's now attached to a rail along the stove's hood, and can move along the rail to access both the grill and the fryer (provided they're next to each other, which in many fast food restaurants they are). In fact, Flippy has a new acronym attached to its name: ROAR, which stands for Robot on a Rail.
Flippy Takes a Lunch Break
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
The kitchen assistant, known as 'Flippy', was designed by a startup called Miso Robotics which specializes in "technology that assists and empowers chefs to make food consistently and perfectly, at prices everyone can afford."
[...] Flippy uses feedback-loops that reinforce its good behavior so it gets better with each flip of the burger. Unlike an assembly line robot that needs to have everything positioned in an exact ordered pattern, Flippy's machine learning algorithms allow it to pick uncooked burgers from a stack or flip those already on the grill. Hardware like cameras helps Flippy see and navigate its surroundings while sensors inform the robot when a burger is ready or still raw. Meanwhile, an integrated system that sends orders from the counter back to the kitchen informs Flippy just how many raw burgers it should be prepping.
Source: http://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/burger-robot-flipping-meat-0432432/
Burger-flipper has job safety from the AI automation robots. Test runs of Flippy the Burger Flipping robot apparently didn't last more than a day, before Flippy was let go. Apparently he wasn't fast enough, lacked social skills and other workers had to work around him and his giant burger flipping arm. Flippy 2.0 (or whatever) will probably return one day with new burger flipping artificial intelligence, an improved arm and one of them funny Hawkings-like voice boxes so he can chit-chat with the other co-workers.
"Mostly it's the timing," he said. "When you're in the back, working with people, you talk to each other. With Flippy, you kind of need to work around his schedule. Choreographing the movements of what you do, when and how you do it."
(1) https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2018/03/07/flippy-burger-flipping-robot-break-already/405580002/
Technology Review reports on a startup restaurant https://www.technologyreview.com/s/611788/engineering-lunch/ that features specialized robots to assemble ingredients and wok-fry them for healthy fast food.
As customers placed their orders, Spyce's automated food storage bins (known as hoppers) reliably fed refrigerated ingredients through a portioning system that measures precise quantities into a red box that zips along a horizontal track. That box, called the runner, collects ingredients and delivers them to one of seven induction-heated woks that spin to tumble the food so it cooks evenly at 450 °F. ...
The development process had some low points,
Even so, their cooking robot was still a work in progress. That fall, it dumped half-cooked food straight onto the counter in front of a potential investor. One outcome of that fiasco: each of the restaurant's automated woks now has a sensor telling it whether there's a bowl underneath.
These MechEs recognized that they might not know much about the restaurant business,
Even as they were perfecting their automated kitchen technology, the founders knew they needed more than technical expertise to develop a successful robotic restaurant. So Farid got in touch with restaurateur Daniel Boulud, the chef-owner of multiple award-winning restaurants and author of nine cookbooks, by guessing his e-mail address in five tries—and the team ultimately convinced him to serve as Spyce's culinary director and invest in the concept.
Check out the link to see how they managed to make kale (reasonably) palatable...
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday November 08, @09:42PM
Yeah, it grabbed a few and threw 'em onto the conveyor belt. One didn't make it
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday November 08, @09:46PM
Great, now we got Robots hanging around, wiping the burgers on their greasy joint-cracks when you say your first burger wasn't hot and you want another...
"Would. you. like. fry-zsk fry-zskkk fries. with. that?"
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 08, @09:47PM
Plenty of mustard on my N/\S/\ burger. Wait! That /\ is occult! NO BURGER FOR ME!!!!!!!1111
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 08, @09:58PM (1 child)
hear me roar!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rptW7zOPX2E [youtube.com]
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 08, @10:07PM
Huh - missed the news that Helen Reddy died in September.
https://nypost.com/2020/09/29/helen-reddy-singer-of-i-am-woman-dead-at-78/ [nypost.com]
Rest in peace, Helen.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday November 08, @10:15PM (1 child)
I don't have a problem with fast food chains that can afford robots replacing the cooks with them. They make shitty burgers, so they'll train the robot to make shitty burgers. This does not impact the places I go for a burger as they can't afford robots and make burgers worlds beyond anything a fast food chain has ever managed.
Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 08, @10:20PM
Ideally, the burger quality could go up, or the price could go down. If free market capitalism works and all.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday November 08, @10:28PM
They get the machine pretty much working, call it version 1.0, and sell it to a few places. As it usually does, the real world doesn't work like the lab and problems emerge. They fix what they can in the field, while frantically taking in all the new data and fixing the problems. They release Flippy v2.0, which works much better. But still problems in the field. Fix fix fix, out comes v3.0, and it's good enough to replace those non-english speakers and retirees who seem to staff fast food joints now days.
To be honest, I'm wondering why it took them 3.5 years. Back in '92 or so I worked on a machine for testing IC's before they were packaged (e.g. bare silicon). This thing had something like 14 servo motors, a handful of solenoids, 3 robot arms (controlled by servos), 3 vacuum lines (1 per arm), it could heat the test chamber past boiling water (settable), cool the test chamber way past freezing water (also settable), sensors everywhere to ensure everything was where it should be, and I don't recall what all. It took 4 of us consultants who had never met each other before, along with 1 manager who had never met any of us, 8 months to get the thing working. I wrote all the device drivers and ported the RTOS to the hardware.
When I say "robot arm", think bended straw. These were tiny things that moved to a chip, turned on the suction, moved the silicon somewhere else, and turned off the vacuum.
I asked my wife if I was the only one she'd been with. She said yes, the others were all 9s and 10s.