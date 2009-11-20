from the IP-to-the-people dept.
Voters Overwhelmingly Back Community Broadband in Chicago and Denver
Voters in both Denver and Chicago have overwhelmingly thrown their support behind local community broadband projects, joining the hundreds of U.S. communities that have embraced home-grown alternatives to entrenched telecom monopolies.
In Chicago, roughly 90 percent of voters approved a non-binding referendum question that asked: "should the city of Chicago act to ensure that all the city's community areas have access to broadband Internet?" The vote opens the door to the city treating broadband more like an essential utility, potentially in the form of community-run fiber networks.
In Denver, 83.5 percent of the city's electorate cast ballots in favor of question 2H, which asked if the city should be exempt from a 2005 law, backed by local telecom monopolies, restricting Colorado towns and cities from being able to build their own local broadband alternatives.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 10, @12:05AM
Similar measures have been wildly popular, around the country, for about 20 years. The problems with community networking are telcos.
https://broadbandnow.com/report/municipal-broadband-roadblocks/ [broadbandnow.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @12:14AM
How does Denver plan to vote itself outside the law? Why wouldn't they vote to overturn that shitty, sorry excuse for corporate cocksucking for the whole state?