Voters Overwhelmingly Back Community Broadband in Chicago and Denver

posted by martyb on Monday November 09, @11:48PM
DeathMonkey writes:

Voters in both Denver and Chicago have overwhelmingly thrown their support behind local community broadband projects, joining the hundreds of U.S. communities that have embraced home-grown alternatives to entrenched telecom monopolies.

In Chicago, roughly 90 percent of voters approved a non-binding referendum question that asked: "should the city of Chicago act to ensure that all the city's community areas have access to broadband Internet?" The vote opens the door to the city treating broadband more like an essential utility, potentially in the form of community-run fiber networks.

In Denver, 83.5 percent of the city's electorate cast ballots in favor of question 2H, which asked if the city should be exempt from a 2005 law, backed by local telecom monopolies, restricting Colorado towns and cities from being able to build their own local broadband alternatives.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 10, @12:05AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 10, @12:05AM (#1075403) Homepage Journal

    Similar measures have been wildly popular, around the country, for about 20 years. The problems with community networking are telcos.

    https://broadbandnow.com/report/municipal-broadband-roadblocks/ [broadbandnow.com]

    KEY FINDINGS
    22 states now have substantive roadblocks to establishing municipal networks to residents, down from last year’s 25. Arkansas, California and Connecticut now permit such networks in full.
    Residents in states with no roadblocks or restrictions in place against municipal broadband have, on average, 10% greater access to low-price broadband (which we classify as any standalone internet plan $60 per month or less).
    States with the most types of restrictions in place include Alabama, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
    Seven states have established councils and task forces dedicated to broadband proliferation over the past year.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @12:14AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @12:14AM (#1075409)

    How does Denver plan to vote itself outside the law? Why wouldn't they vote to overturn that shitty, sorry excuse for corporate cocksucking for the whole state?

