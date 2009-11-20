A horrified father discovered his 11-year-old daughter spent a whopping $170,000 on in-app purchases after realising money was missing from his account.

The man and his wife, who both live in South Korea's capital Seoul, had been saving for a house when they discovered the missing money.

He saw that 130 million South Korean won (around $NZ171928) had vanished from their account. After scratching their heads to find out where the money had gone, the couple realised it had been spent by their 11-year-old daughter on a live-streaming app called Hakuna Live.

She shopped for gifts for streaming stars on the app on her mother's phone.

The girl sent $170,000 worth of in-app credits called "diamonds" for 35 streamers between August 3 and August 12.