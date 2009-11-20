from the lock-your-phone dept.
Father discovers 11-year-old spent $170K on app purchases:
A horrified father discovered his 11-year-old daughter spent a whopping $170,000 on in-app purchases after realising money was missing from his account.
The man and his wife, who both live in South Korea's capital Seoul, had been saving for a house when they discovered the missing money.
He saw that 130 million South Korean won (around $NZ171928) had vanished from their account. After scratching their heads to find out where the money had gone, the couple realised it had been spent by their 11-year-old daughter on a live-streaming app called Hakuna Live.
She shopped for gifts for streaming stars on the app on her mother's phone.
The girl sent $170,000 worth of in-app credits called "diamonds" for 35 streamers between August 3 and August 12.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 10, @04:21AM (4 children)
Here, in the US, we have various laws in various states that might help the guy. "Buyer's remorse" might be the best thing. "No, I didn't really mean to spend all my money on that shit, I realize now that it's worthless." Banks and credit card companies are supposed to be watching out for apparently fraudulent purchases - this would qualify.
Of course, I have no reason to believe that S. Korea has any of the consumer protections that we are supposed to have.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @04:29AM (1 child)
C'mon Runaway, do some basic searching before your fingers engage. First hit I got was this nice pdf, written in excellent English, https://www.consumerinterests.org/assets/docs/CIA/CIA1997/joo.pdf [consumerinterests.org] It's a scan, so can't cut/paste from the version that I found, title is,
Consumer Protection in S. Korea
Legislation began in the 1970s and a major act was passed in 1980.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 10, @04:53AM
Informative - thanks. See how I left you an opportunity to prove yourself useful?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @04:30AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @04:45AM
Superior you mean? Consumer protection is a viloation of the free market Commandment: Thou shalt accept whatever the invisible hand shall giveth.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Tuesday November 10, @04:27AM (3 children)
*Facepalm* I don't even know where to begin.
In-app purchasing is fucking stupid and evil, or even using smell phones for purchasing at all, and this is a perfect example as to why.
The main point of "smart" phones, from the view of those who make the cell phones, is to create a platform that makes it dead easy for consumertards to unload all of their money. So easy it basically just automatically sucks it out. It worked.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Tuesday November 10, @04:33AM (1 child)
I don't understand how an app store would allow you to spend that kind of money that quickly. It should raise some serious notifications/red flags for the account itself at less than a hundredth of that spend.
I mean, you can spend that kind of money frictionlessly through an app, but try to get $10E3 USD cash out of your bank account and you get put on a money laundering watchlist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @04:51AM
$5k don't forget poor Dennis Hastert who was caught even though paying out smaller amounts for silence of his raping of former wrestling students. Allegedly.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Hastert#Sex_abuse_scandal_and_federal_prosecution [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 10, @04:35AM
what they should do is sue the company for 230,000 to reclaim the money, pay the lawyer, and get some pain and suffering from predatory business practices...
All the major corporations that run this world today are the real, 'super predators,' they should all be sent to rehabilitation camps...
(Score: 4, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday November 10, @04:35AM
