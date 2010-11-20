Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The United Kingdom has banned travelers from Denmark after the country reported a widespread outbreak of a new variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 in mink farms.
The development came days after the Danish government announced it planned to cull the nation's entire mink population in order to contain the spread.
There are between 15 and 17 million mink in Denmark, whereas its human population stands at around 5.5 million.
Denmark drops plans for mass mink cull after Covid mutation fears
Last Wednesday the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said all the country's mink would be culled due to fears that a Covid-19 mutation moving from mink to humans could jeopardise future vaccines.
But opposition to the move swiftly emerged. "Massive doubts over whether this cull is properly scientifically based [have] come to light now," said Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the leader of Denmark's largest opposition party, Venstre. "At the same time the government is taking away the livelihood of a large number of people without actually having the legal rights to do so."
Frederik Waage, law professor at the University of Southern Denmark, told Danish national paper Berlingske the cull order was "illegal".
Related:
'Mutant coronavirus' seen before on mink farms, say scientists
SARS-CoV-2 mink-associated variant strain – Denmark
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Tuesday November 10, @03:07PM
Is this new variant more or less dangerous to humans. It could go both ways, being adapted for mink may make it less adapted to human cells, if minks have stronger immune system it could make it worse.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday November 10, @03:16PM (1 child)
Minks are caged.
What about other rodents, real City dwellers? Like rats, I mean...
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 10, @03:39PM
Two legged rats. The cities are full of 'em.
Kill all the minks and make coats. Since they're sick anyway, we shouldn't feel all guilty about it.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM