Raspberry Pi 400: Its Designer Reveals More About the Faster Pi 4 in the $70 PC's Keyboard

Tuesday November 10, @04:59PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Raspberry Pi 400: Its designer reveals more about the faster Pi 4 in the $70 PC's keyboard:

Raspberry Pi's designers have revealed more about the overhauled design of the Raspberry Pi 4 inside its new Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard computer.

The new $70 Raspberry Pi 400, announced on Monday, offers fans of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer a polished, modern take on far less powerful classics from the 1980s like the BBC Micro, ZX Spectrum and Commodore Amiga.

[...] Raspberry Pi senior principal engineer Simon Martin has posted a blog answering the questions some fans have raised about whether the Pi 400 is a left-handed device.

[...] Martin explains that the Pi 400 team didn't opt for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module – a compact variant of the board without ports for industrial applications – because it was more efficient to make a custom PCB at the scale at which the Pi 400 is being made at Sony's manufacturing facility in Wales.

Original Submission


