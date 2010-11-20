from the unknown-impact dept.
Says Nearly one in five Covid patients later diagnosed with mental illness – study:
Nearly one in five people who have had Covid-19 are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder such as anxiety, depression or insomnia within three months of testing positive for the virus, according to a study that suggests action is needed to mitigate the mental health toll of the pandemic.
The analysis – conducted by researchers from the University of Oxford and NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre – also found that people with a pre-existing mental health diagnosis were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 than those without, even accounting for known risk factors such as age, sex, race, and underlying physical conditions.
[...] The calculations were made on the basis of roughly 70m US health records, including more than 62,000 cases of Covid-19 that did not require a hospital stay or an emergency department visit. The incidence of any diagnosis of mental ill-health in the 14 to 90 days after a Covid-19 diagnosis was 18.1%, including 5.8% that were a first diagnosis.
[...] Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Oxford, said more research was needed to establish whether a diagnosis of a psychiatric disorder could be directly linked to getting coronavirus. General factors that influence physical health were not captured in the records analysed, such as socio-economic background, smoking, or use of drugs. There was also potential that the general stressful environment of the pandemic is playing a role, he noted.
Research suggests that people from poorer socio-economic backgrounds are more likely to suffer mental ill-health. Poverty also increases exposure to coronavirus, owing to factors like crowded housing and unsafe working conditions.
"Equally, it's not at all implausible that Covid-19 might have some direct effect on your brain and your mental health. But I think that, again, remains to be positively demonstrated," said Harrison.
A particularly concerning finding was the doubling of the diagnosis of dementia – which is typically irreversible – three months after testing positive for Covid-19, versus the other health conditions.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Wednesday November 11, @12:35AM
How can this be a surprise? We have done nothing but demonize and shame anyone that got this. If you got it, you're treated like a leper. People have lost their jobs. You got COVID? Well, lets search through the files and figure out what kind of idiot you really are.
At this point our Covid tests still take up to 14 days to get back. We have never setup anything to help anyone that gets the bug. If you get it, you're just sent home and the only one that seems to care if you come out on the other side is you.
I never imagined we were so fractured that we can't even come up with a response to this, much less a loving and caring response. If you study the entire population I'm sure there are a whole lot more people that have come down with a mental illness than just the people that got it.