Linux Version of RansomEXX Ransomware Discovered

Security firm Kaspersky said today that it discovered a Linux version of the RansomEXX ransomware, marking the first time a major Windows ransomware strain has been ported to Linux to aid in targeted intrusions.

RansomEXX is a relatively new ransomware strain that was first spotted earlier this year in June.

The ransomware has been used in attacks against the Texas Department of Transportation, Konica Minolta, US government contractor Tyler Technologies, Montreal's public transportation system, and, most recently, against Brazil's court system (STJ).

[...] A Linux version makes perfect sense from an attacker's perspective; always looking to expand and touch as much core infrastructure as possible in their quest to cripple companies and demand higher ransoms.

What we see from RansomEXX may soon turn out to be an industry-defining trend, with other big ransomware groups rolling out their Linux versions in the future as well.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday November 11, @03:46AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday November 11, @03:46AM

    How does a computer get infected?
    All.I could find was this, about Ransom X [bleepingcomputer.com]

    As this is human-operated ransomware, rather than one distributed via phishing or malware, when executed the ransomware will open a console..

    --
