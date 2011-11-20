This hacking group is using previously unknown tools to target defence contractors:

Hackers used previously unknown tools in a cyber-espionage campaign targeting defence and aerospace companies in a social engineering and phishing campaign that is more widely targeted than first thought.

Researchers at McAfee first detailed Operation North Star earlier this year, but further analysis reveals additional tactics and techniques of the campaign that has almost identical elements to Hidden Cobra – AKA The Lazarus Group – a hacking operation which the US government and others say is working out of North Korea on behalf of the government in Pyongyang.

[...] Initial reporting of the campaign detailed attacks against targets in the US, but those weren't the only ones hackers were looking to compromise – analysis of the attacks has revealed that defence and technology contractors in Israel, Russia, India and Australia have also been targeted by this campaign.

"The actors behind the campaign were more sophisticated than they initially appeared. They are focused and deliberate in what they meant to achieve and more disciplined and patient in executing to achieve their objective," said researchers.