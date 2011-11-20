from the one-step-forward-two-steps-back dept.
Kids have regressed due to COVID-19 restrictions, with some potty-trained kids going back to diapers, experts say:
An education watchdog in the U.K. found that some children have regressed due to COVID-19-related school closures and restrictions. A report from Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, says some kids have fallen back in basic skills – and some who were greatly impacted have even forgotten how to use a fork and knife.
Ofsted made visits to 900 schools and early childcare providers in September and October, according to a press release from the U.K. government department. It found there are three "broad groups" of children, according to chief inspector, Amanda Spielman.
One is the "hardest hit" group of young kids. This group has suffered from time out of school and has gone backwards on words and numbers. This group has also reverted to diapers after being potty-trained or lost "basic skills" such as using a knife and fork.
The majority of children are in the middle group and "have slipped back in their learning to varying degrees since schools were closed to most children and movement restricted." According to Spielman, the "lost learning is unarguable, but it is hard to assess."
A third group is comprised of children who had positive experiences during schools closures. These kids aren't necessarily from well-off backgrounds, but do have supportive families. They might have benefited from more quality time with their families and felt a sense of togetherness with their parents.
Whether or not kids had "good support structures" played a role in their experiences. For example, if parents were able to spend time with kids and family, this was described as a "good support structure."
The Ofsted inspectors said older children have lost their "stamina" for reading. The watchdog also warned that older kids might show loss of concentration when returning to school, noting that fights on social media started during the lockdown are now "being played out in the classroom."
Some children are showing signs of mental distress, raising concern about eating disorders and self harm, according to the Ofsted report. Others also reported a loss of physical fitness.