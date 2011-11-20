The majority of children are in the middle group and "have slipped back in their learning to varying degrees since schools were closed to most children and movement restricted." According to Spielman, the "lost learning is unarguable, but it is hard to assess."

A third group is comprised of children who had positive experiences during schools closures. These kids aren't necessarily from well-off backgrounds, but do have supportive families. They might have benefited from more quality time with their families and felt a sense of togetherness with their parents.

Whether or not kids had "good support structures" played a role in their experiences. For example, if parents were able to spend time with kids and family, this was described as a "good support structure."

The Ofsted inspectors said older children have lost their "stamina" for reading. The watchdog also warned that older kids might show loss of concentration when returning to school, noting that fights on social media started during the lockdown are now "being played out in the classroom."

Some children are showing signs of mental distress, raising concern about eating disorders and self harm, according to the Ofsted report. Others also reported a loss of physical fitness.