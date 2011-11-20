Stories
With Coal Dying, Arizona Utility Offers $169 Million Deal with Navajo

posted by janrinok on Thursday November 12, @08:52AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the transition dept.
Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/11/arizona-utility-proposes-economic-aid-after-navajo-nation-coal-closures/

There are several coal plants located in or near the Navajo Nation, fed by associated coal mines, and staffed by Navajo and Hopi workers—a major source of jobs.

[...] In October, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez testified before the Arizona Corporation Commission to propose that APS [Arizona Public Service] provide at least $193 million to help the communities affected by the closing coal plants.

[...] Last Friday, APS submitted a proposal in response, The Arizona Republic reported. It would provide around $144 million in various measures. That includes $100 million over 10 years in direct funding and $2.5 million per year from the Four Corners plant's closure through 2038. APS would also provide $10 million to fund electrification projects and promise to run new lines 2,000 feet toward homes before charging for work.

[...] APS also indicates a willingness to pursue renewable projects on the Navajo Nation

Original Submission


