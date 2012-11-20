The company, a subsidiary of Amazon, had to recall 350,000 doorbells following 23 reports of them catching fire.

[...] Ring, which sells video doorbells designed to make homeowners feel safer, has recalled more than 350,000 of the devices after nearly two dozen of them caught fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"The video doorbell's battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards," the agency said. "Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells."

Ring received 85 reports from consumers complaining about "incorrect doorbell screws" that led to 23 doorbells igniting, the agency said. There were reports of minor property damage, and eight reports of minor burns.

The company, which was acquired by Amazon in 2018, said on Twitter that the recall affected its "second generation" video doorbells, which can overheat if they are punctured during installation. Ring warned of "fire and burn risks" and advised consumers to contact the company for "new instructions" by using its app or website, or by calling a toll-free number.

"If the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present," the company said on its website.

[...] The recall affects devices sold at stores and online through Amazon and Ring.com from June 2020 to October 2020, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The devices cost about $100. About 8,700 of the recalled devices were sold in Canada.