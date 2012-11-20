from the don't-do-the-crime-if-you-can't-pay-the-fine dept.
Microsoft engineer gets nine years for stealing $10M from Microsoft:
A former Microsoft software engineer from Ukraine has been sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing more than $10 million in store credit from Microsoft's online store. From 2016 to 2018, Volodymyr Kvashuk worked for Microsoft as a tester, placing mock online orders to make sure everything was working smoothly.
The software automatically prevented shipment of physical products to testers like Kvashuk. But in a crucial oversight, it didn't block the purchase of virtual gift cards. So the 26-year-old Kvashuk discovered that he could use his test account to buy real store credit and then use the credit to buy real products.
At first, Kvashuk bought an Office subscription and a couple of graphics cards. But when no one objected to those small purchases, he grew much bolder. In late 2017 and early 2018, he stole millions of dollars worth of Microsoft store credit and resold it online for bitcoin, which he then cashed out using Coinbase.
US prosecutors say he netted at least $2.8 million, which he used to buy a $160,000 Tesla and a $1.6 million waterfront home (his proceeds were less than the value of the stolen credit because he had to sell at a steep discount).
[...] Kvashuk has been ordered to pay $8.3 million in restitution, though it seems unlikely he'll ever be able to do that. The government says he may be deported after serving his time in prison.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 12, @03:50PM
Crime doesn't pay, unless it does, then it really, really doesn't. After having amassed over $1M he just kept going for more? I mean, I guess $1M isn't that huge for some people and as a Microsoft Engineer, I bet he was getting a decent salary. Still, that just seems crazy. Then again, people who steal may be clever, but they're not likely to be as smart as they think they are.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Thursday November 12, @04:33PM
You can just picture it; Dark web forum, post "Virtual gift cards for sale!" and all the replies "are they Google play cards, Apple credit, Walmart ... Starbucks?"
"No, even better, Microsoft Store credit!"
*crickets*
I am surprised he sold any.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 12, @04:34PM
I came here for racially colored commentary on the foreigner's morals. Was disappointed -1