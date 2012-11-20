Commercial weather stations can cost thousands of dollars, limiting both their availability and thus the amount of climate data that can be collected. But the advent of 3-D printing and low-cost sensors have made it possible to build a weather station for a few hundred dollars. Could these inexpensive, homegrown versions perform as well as their pricier counterparts?

[...] A team at the University of Oklahoma followed the guidance and open source plans developed by the 3-D-Printed Automatic Weather Station (3-D-PAWS) Initiative at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research to print over 100 weather station parts. Instead of using polylactic acid, more commonly used in 3-D printing, they turned to acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, a type of plastic filament considered more durable outdoors. Coupled with low-cost sensors, the 3-D-printed parts provide the basis for these new systems, which the 3-D-PAWS Initiative established as promising in earlier experiments.

[...] While the 3-D-printed system did start showing signs of trouble about five months into the experiment—the relative humidity sensor corroded and failed, and some parts eventually degraded or broke—its measurements were on par with those from a commercial-grade station in the Oklahoma Mesonet, a network designed and implemented by scientists at the University of Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State University.

[...] In the experiment, the low-cost sensors accurately measured temperature, pressure, rain, UV and relative humidity. With the exception of a couple of instruments, the plastic material held up in the Oklahoma weather from mid-August 2018 to mid-April the following year, a period that saw strong rainstorms, snow and temperatures ranging from 14 to 104 degrees F (-10 to 40 degrees C). A 3-D-printed anemometer, which measures wind speed, did not perform as well, but could be improved partly with better printing quality.