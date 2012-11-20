Stories
"Shift-Stacking" Method Used to Search for Dim Solar System Objects

posted by martyb on Thursday November 12, @07:40PM
takyon writes:

Lighting a path to Planet Nine

The search for Planet Nine — a hypothesized ninth planet in our solar system — may come down to pinpointing the faintest orbital trails in an incredibly dark corner of space.

That's exactly what Yale astronomers Malena Rice and Gregory Laughlin are attempting with a technique that scoops up scattered light from thousands of space telescope images and identifies orbital pathways for previously undetected objects.

[...] To detect objects that are otherwise undetectable, Rice and Laughlin employ a method called "shifting and stacking." They "shift" images from a space telescope — like moving a camera while snapping photos — along pre-defined sets of potential orbital paths. Then they "stack" hundreds of these images together in a way that combines their faint light.

[...] Rice said shifting and stacking has been used in the past to discover new solar system moons. This is the first time it has been used on a large scale to search a wide area of space. The images she and Laughlin used came from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, a space telescope normally used to search for planets outside our solar system.

The researchers tested their method by successfully searching for light signals of three known, trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs). Next, they conducted a blind search of two sectors in the outer solar system that might reveal Planet Nine or any previously undetected Kuiper belt objects — and detected 17 potential objects.

Also at EarthSky.

Exploring Trans-Neptunian Space with TESS: A Targeted Shift-Stacking Search for Planet Nine and Distant TNOs in the Galactic Plane (arXiv:2010.13791)

