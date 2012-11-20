Some hospitals are running out of health care workers. Here's what could happen next

Or having a heart attack and getting rushed to a hospital, only to learn there's not enough emergency care for you.

These scenarios have already turned into reality. The US has more people hospitalized with Covid-19 this week than at any other point in the pandemic.

"The difference between what's happening now versus what happened before is that the virus is everywhere now," emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.

"Before, there were just a few hot spots across the country. There were health care workers who could volunteer and go between different states," she said.