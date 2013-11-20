from the Let-me-stand-next-to-your-fire dept.
Stephen Pyne, expert on the history of fire, published an interesting open access commentary regarding the relationship between humans and fire. He argues that the rise of the command of fire occurred as the Pleistocene (the "ice age") was ending, and the world going back as far as Homo erectus has been fundamentally changed by the human command of fire. He notes that all the defining features of an ice age (ice sheets, pluvial lakes, permafrost, and outwash plains) have been replaced with fire equivalents (fire‐informed biotas, fire‐famished ecosystems, melting permafrost, and megapalls of smoke).
Fire offers a special perspective by which to understand the Earth being remade by humans. Fire is integrative, so intrinsically interdisciplinary. Fire use is unique to humans, so a tracer of humanity's ecological impacts. Anthropogenic fire history shows the long influence of humans on Earth and even climate; in particular, it tracks the continuities between the burning of living landscapes and the transition to burning lithic (fossil) ones, an inflection so immense that climate history is now a subnarrative of fire history. Through our varied burnings, humans are driving out all the relics of the Pleistocene and replacing them with fire equivalents, or in short, creating a Pyrocene.
Journal Reference:
S. J. Pyne. From Pleistocene to Pyrocene: Fire Replaces Ice [open], Earth's Future, 8, 11, 2020. (DOI: 10.1029/2020EF001722)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday November 13, @01:04PM (1 child)
Certainly humans playing with fire have increased the frequency of burnings above natural background levels, and in recent times reduced them in many areas.
Still, annual burns of large swaths of Florida were a natural thing - lightning strikes can and do start fires almost every year, and before roads, farms and fire suppression crews there weren't many natural fire breaks to stop a fuel load from burning. This is why the sand pine needs fire to open its cones and release its seeds, because natural fires were reliably available and releasing seeds just after a fire reduced competition for the saplings, for millions of years before man came.
Grassy areas like the great plains also likely burned during dry season from natural ignition sources.
What is going to be very difficult to establish is proof of the animals that would deliberately spread fire to their own advantage long before humans evolved. Odds that this never happened are quite low, but pre-anthropology is so limited in the information it uses that it's more of a popularity of ideas contest than evidence driven.
For more information, deposit 0.25BTC to 29e051c90531025e6edca9c8e9376005
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 13, @01:14PM
We have that proof now. In Australia birds carry embers from a fire to new locations.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2018/01/wildfires-birds-animals-australia/ [nationalgeographic.com]