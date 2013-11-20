from the broken-clocks? dept.
The US Commerce Department has halted a ban on TikTok that was due to come into effect on Thursday night.
The order would have prevented the app from being downloaded in the US.
The Commerce Department delayed the ban "pending further legal developments," citing a Philadelphia court ruling from September where three prominent TikTokers had argued the app should be allowed to operate in America.
The decision will be a relief to the estimated 100 million US TikTok users.
In September, TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance announced a deal with Walmart and Oracle to shift TikTok's US assets into a new entity called TikTok Global.
Ars Technica adds:
ByteDance filed an appeal in federal court earlier this week asking for more time to make the Oracle deal happen. In short, ByteDance said, it has followed through on its end of the deal—now, it just needs the US government to remember what's going on.
"For a year, TikTok has actively engaged with CFIUS in good faith to address its national security concerns, even as we disagree with its assessment," TikTok said Tuesday in a statement. "In the nearly two months since the president gave his preliminary approval to our proposal to satisfy those concerns, we have offered detailed solutions to finalize that agreement—but have received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework."
Meanwhile, thanks to all that "pending legal action," the administration was already prohibited from putting any part of its TikTok bans into effect today.