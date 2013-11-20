The US Commerce Department has halted a ban on TikTok that was due to come into effect on Thursday night.

The order would have prevented the app from being downloaded in the US.

The Commerce Department delayed the ban "pending further legal developments," citing a Philadelphia court ruling from September where three prominent TikTokers had argued the app should be allowed to operate in America.

The decision will be a relief to the estimated 100 million US TikTok users.

In September, TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance announced a deal with Walmart and Oracle to shift TikTok's US assets into a new entity called TikTok Global.