In a rocket ship perfectly named for the year of a global pandemic, three American astronauts and one from Japan are scheduled to blast off from Florida on Saturday evening as Nasa finally returns to the business of routine crewed spaceflight.

The 7.49pm launch of the SpaceX capsule Resilience from the Kennedy Space Center, a mission officially designated as Crew 1, will be the first time since the final flights of the space shuttle fleet in 2011 that the US space agency has its own operational rotating program of sending humans to the international space station.

It follows the successful test flight earlier this year of SpaceX Demo 2, in which two Nasa astronauts spent two months in orbit evaluating the hardware and software systems aboard the Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket built by Elon Musk's private space company.

The four members of Crew 1, commander Michael Hopkins, mission specialists Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, settled on the name Resilience to recognize the Nasa and SpaceX teams who worked through the challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak to keep the commercial crew program on track.

[...] Saturday night's scheduled launch has been given a 70% chance of a "go" by weather forecasters from the 45th space wing at Cape Canaveral air force station. Remnants of Hurricane Eta, which crossed Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm, are expected to be still swirling in the Atlantic, affecting several abort landing sites that could be needed in the event of an emergency during the spacecraft's ascent.

A backup launch opportunity is set for Sunday at 7.27pm.