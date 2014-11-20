from the trampoline++ dept.
And it has already been been postponed:
1:07 PM - 13 Nov 2020: Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) "Update: Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the @Space_Station at 7:27 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 15. The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2. #LaunchAmerica"
(Original story follows)
Nasa poised to return to crewed spaceflight with SpaceX capsule launch:
In a rocket ship perfectly named for the year of a global pandemic, three American astronauts and one from Japan are scheduled to blast off from Florida on Saturday evening as Nasa finally returns to the business of routine crewed spaceflight.
The 7.49pm launch of the SpaceX capsule Resilience from the Kennedy Space Center, a mission officially designated as Crew 1, will be the first time since the final flights of the space shuttle fleet in 2011 that the US space agency has its own operational rotating program of sending humans to the international space station.
It follows the successful test flight earlier this year of SpaceX Demo 2, in which two Nasa astronauts spent two months in orbit evaluating the hardware and software systems aboard the Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket built by Elon Musk's private space company.
The four members of Crew 1, commander Michael Hopkins, mission specialists Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, settled on the name Resilience to recognize the Nasa and SpaceX teams who worked through the challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak to keep the commercial crew program on track.
[...] Saturday night's scheduled launch has been given a 70% chance of a "go" by weather forecasters from the 45th space wing at Cape Canaveral air force station. Remnants of Hurricane Eta, which crossed Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm, are expected to be still swirling in the Atlantic, affecting several abort landing sites that could be needed in the event of an emergency during the spacecraft's ascent.
A backup launch opportunity is set for Sunday at 7.27pm.
According to https://spaceflightnow.com/launch-schedule/:
Launch time: 0049 GMT on 15th (7:49 p.m. EST on 14th)
Launch site: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on its first operational flight with astronauts on-board to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi will launch on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The Crew Dragon will return to a splashdown at sea.
No direct link to a live stream video of the launch is available yet. Check back later or refer to: SpaceX's YouTube channel/