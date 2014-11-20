Fifty years ago on November 12th, 1970 the Oregon State Highway Department used dynamite to blast the rotting corpse of a stranded whale. It did not go well.

KATU donated the original 16mm footage to the Oregon Historical Society in the late 1980s. The footage has been transferred over the years to various video formats, but this is the first time it has been scanned at 4K resolution — or a display resolution of approximately 4,000 glorious pixels across the horizontal.

Also at KLCC.

50 years ago this Thursday, (Nov. 12), the detonation of a dead, beached sperm whale in Florence ended in chaos. Instead of blowing up into fine fragments, the corpse rained back down in large chunks. While a car was crushed, no one was hurt, fortunately. KLCC's Brian Bull talked to former KATU-TV reporter Paul Linnman, who covered the bizarre fish tale - and for a while, found himself wishing it away. Linnman related to Bull how he got the assignment back in 1970.

