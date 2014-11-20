from the boom! dept.
Fifty years ago on November 12th, 1970 the Oregon State Highway Department used dynamite to blast the rotting corpse of a stranded whale. It did not go well.
KATU donated the original 16mm footage to the Oregon Historical Society in the late 1980s. The footage has been transferred over the years to various video formats, but this is the first time it has been scanned at 4K resolution — or a display resolution of approximately 4,000 glorious pixels across the horizontal.
Also at KLCC.
50 years ago this Thursday, (Nov. 12), the detonation of a dead, beached sperm whale in Florence ended in chaos. Instead of blowing up into fine fragments, the corpse rained back down in large chunks. While a car was crushed, no one was hurt, fortunately. KLCC's Brian Bull talked to former KATU-TV reporter Paul Linnman, who covered the bizarre fish tale - and for a while, found himself wishing it away. Linnman related to Bull how he got the assignment back in 1970.
Not covered previously at SN, though a great many other whale topics are present.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 14, @04:33PM (1 child)
Forget the explosion. That odor probably attracted every scavenger within 50 miles - at least from downwind. And, it probably didn't go away for months. I've never had the pleasure of smelling a rotting whale, but it can't be any more pleasant than any other rotting carcass. Ugggh! 8 tons of rot is a lot of rot!
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday November 14, @04:55PM
Whales are meat, and rotting meat is one of the worst smells around. Most people puke when exposed to a strong whiff of it. Reportedly those present at the blast not only had to dodge dangerously large, car-crushing chunks of rotted whale meat and blubber raining from the sky but were also misted with a fine spray of rotted whale juice. Apparently the smell lingered on them for days.
The Oregon Historical Society covers the anniversary [ohs.org] as well and probably has the best record of events.
The video was one of the first spontaneously popular net videos, if not the very first one. It might have even been the first.
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Saturday November 14, @04:55PM (1 child)
It can be found here [ohs.org].
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Saturday November 14, @05:03PM
Video server going down in 3...2...1...
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Saturday November 14, @05:01PM
It's nice that they were able to not only own their mistake, but embrace it. This is going to bring a smile to people's faces for generations to come. I'm sure they also realized the tourism potential for this as well.