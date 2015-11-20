Stories
Surface Imaging of Proxima b and Other Exoplanets

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 15, @03:56PM
cosurgi writes:

Note from submitter: this story was originally submitted by u/ModeHopper on reddit r/PhysicsPapers, a sub which I recently discovered.

The Proxima b exoplanet resides within the stellar habitable zone, possibly allowing for liquid water on its surface, as on Earth. Here we demonstrate an inversion technique to indirectly image exoplanet surfaces using observed unresolved reflected light variations over the course of the exoplanet's orbital and axial rotation: ExoPlanet Surface Imaging (EPSI). We show that the reflected light curve contains enough information to detect both longitudinal and latitudinal structures and to map exoplanet surface features. We demonstrate this using examples of solar system planets and moons, as well as simulated planets with Earth-like life and artificial structures. We also describe how it is possible to infer the planet and orbit geometry from light curves.

Link to figures: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2019AJ....158..246B/graphics

https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.00185

https://arxiv.org/pdf/1711.00185.pdf

Journal Reference:
Berdyugina, S. V., Kuhn, J. R.Surface Imaging of Proxima b and Other Exoplanets: Albedo Maps, Biosignatures, and Technosignatures - IOPscience, The Astronomical Journal (DOI: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-3881/ab2df3)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 15, @04:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 15, @04:02PM (#1077594)

    I skimmed the figures earlier, which one is the alien planet and not an earth simulation.?

