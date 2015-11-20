Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Botnet Attackers Turn to Vulnerable IoT Devices

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 15, @08:41PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the easy-pickings dept.
Security

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The vast number of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices are proving to be lucrative for botnet operators to carry out various attacks – from sending spam to launching harmful distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, according to Derek Manky, Chief of Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs.

Manky said he’s seen an increase in a number of botnets made up of compromised IoT devices, which can be attributed to various factors. For one, it’s harder to track down the numerous compromised connected devices behind a botnet, as they’re scattered all over, said Manky. Also, more IoT devices are cropping up worldwide – many of which are insecure, easy targets for cybercriminals to exploit.

The full talk is available as an MP3 podcast

Original Submission


«  Weather Permitting, Crew-1 Flies to ISS Today; 2020-11-15@19:27 EST (2020-11-16@00:27 UTC)
Botnet Attackers Turn to Vulnerable IoT Devices | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.