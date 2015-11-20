The vast number of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices are proving to be lucrative for botnet operators to carry out various attacks – from sending spam to launching harmful distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, according to Derek Manky, Chief of Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs.

Manky said he’s seen an increase in a number of botnets made up of compromised IoT devices, which can be attributed to various factors. For one, it’s harder to track down the numerous compromised connected devices behind a botnet, as they’re scattered all over, said Manky. Also, more IoT devices are cropping up worldwide – many of which are insecure, easy targets for cybercriminals to exploit.