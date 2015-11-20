Cyberattacks that originated in North Korea and Russia have been targeting companies conducting research for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, Microsoft said in a new blog post. The company says the attacks were aimed at seven leading pharmaceutical companies and researchers in the US, Canada, France, India, and South Korea.

"Among the targets, the majority are vaccine makers that have COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of clinical trials," according to the blog post by Tom Burt, Microsoft corporate vice president of customer security and trust. Microsoft didn't name the companies, or provide details about what information may have been stolen or compromised, but said it had notified the organizations and offered help where the attacks were successful.

According to Microsoft, the majority of the attacks were blocked by its security protections.