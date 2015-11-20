Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Says Hackers from Russia and North Korea Attacked COVID-19 Vaccine Makers

posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 16, @01:26AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the so-more-than-50%? dept.
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Microsoft says hackers from Russia and North Korea attacked COVID-19 vaccine makers:

Cyberattacks that originated in North Korea and Russia have been targeting companies conducting research for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, Microsoft said in a new blog post. The company says the attacks were aimed at seven leading pharmaceutical companies and researchers in the US, Canada, France, India, and South Korea.

"Among the targets, the majority are vaccine makers that have COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of clinical trials," according to the blog post by Tom Burt, Microsoft corporate vice president of customer security and trust. Microsoft didn't name the companies, or provide details about what information may have been stolen or compromised, but said it had notified the organizations and offered help where the attacks were successful.

According to Microsoft, the majority of the attacks were blocked by its security protections.

Original Submission


«  Botnet Attackers Turn to Vulnerable IoT Devices
Microsoft Says Hackers from Russia and North Korea Attacked COVID-19 Vaccine Makers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.