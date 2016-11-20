from the up-20%-is-good,-right? dept.
U.S. Hits 11 Million Coronavirus Cases, Adding 1 Million In A Week:
More than 11 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, according to a COVID-19 tracker by Johns Hopkins University. The country reported 166,555 new cases on Sunday, with 1,266 new deaths.
The staggering milestone was reached only six days after the U.S. hit 10 million cases. Positive test rates and hospitalization rates are on the rise across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
[...] Hospitalizations continue to climb. More than 69,000 people were hospitalized as of Sunday, more than ever before.
The pandemic also continues to disproportionately affect Black and brown communities in the U.S. According to data from the CDC as of Nov. 7, hospitalization rates for Hispanic or Latino people are 4.2 times higher than that of white people. American Indian or Alaska Native people have been hospitalized at 4.1 times the rate of white people, with Black people being hospitalized at 3.9 times the rate of white people.
[...] The Trump administration has blocked the current coronavirus task force from communicating with President-elect Biden's team.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 16, @08:55PM
Nope, we're not going anywhere for US Thanksgiving holiday (Nov 26 for non-USA). Not having the usual dinner with family and friends, not meeting them individually, no one coming home for a visit.
And that's OK, happy to help control the spread as much as possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 16, @09:01PM
Why is it that new stories out of the USA always play the race card. Now it is the fault of white people for not being sick enough? Has the USA got a race sensitive chip on its shoulder about the size of Texas? In this instance I think the infection rates have a lot to do with lifestyle - more social community centric living versus isolated one family per home and don't even know the neighbours? And it just so happens that over time these differences happen to reflect certain minorities?