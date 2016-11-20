from the nice-horsey dept.
A newly uncovered trojan malware campaign is targeting businesses and higher education in what appears to be an effort to steal usernames, passwords and other private information as well as creating a persistent backdoor onto compromised systems.
Jupyter infostealer has been detailed by cybersecurity company Morphisec who discovered it on the network of an unnamed higher education establishment in the US. It's thought the trojan has been active since May this year.
The attack primarily targets Chromium, Firefox, and Chrome browser data, but also has additional capabilities for opening up a backdoor on compromised systems, allowing attackers to execute PowerShell scripts and commands, as well as the ability to download and execute additional malware.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday November 16, @11:09PM (2 children)
PowerShell scripts... Do those run on CentOS?
(Score: 1) by beernutz on Monday November 16, @11:14PM (1 child)
Apparently they CAN..
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/powershell/scripting/install/installing-powershell-core-on-linux?view=powershell-7.1 [microsoft.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 16, @11:38PM
Installing Microsoft products on Linux is suspected to cause painful, lingering death for the Linux system, as well as the system administrator.
