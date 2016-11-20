Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Jupyter Trojan: Newly Discovered Malware Stealthily Steals Usernames and Passwords

posted by martyb on Monday November 16, @10:56PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the nice-horsey dept.
Security

fliptop writes:

From ZDNet.com:

A newly uncovered trojan malware campaign is targeting businesses and higher education in what appears to be an effort to steal usernames, passwords and other private information as well as creating a persistent backdoor onto compromised systems.

Jupyter infostealer has been detailed by cybersecurity company Morphisec who discovered it on the network of an unnamed higher education establishment in the US. It's thought the trojan has been active since May this year.

The attack primarily targets Chromium, Firefox, and Chrome browser data, but also has additional capabilities for opening up a backdoor on compromised systems, allowing attackers to execute PowerShell scripts and commands, as well as the ability to download and execute additional malware.

Original Submission


«  U.S. Hits 11 Million Coronavirus Cases, Adding 1 Million in a Week
Jupyter Trojan: Newly Discovered Malware Stealthily Steals Usernames and Passwords | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)