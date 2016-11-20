Stories
Windows 10 Update Problem: "We're Fixing Kerberos Authentication Bug," Says Microsoft

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 17, @01:05AM
fliptop writes:

The buggy patch only affects Windows Servers, Windows 10 devices and applications in enterprise environments, according to Microsoft:

Microsoft is working on a fix for a bug in last week's patch for a bypass vulnerability in the Kerberos Key Distribution Center (KDC) security feature.

Microsoft has flagged the issue affecting systems that have installed the patch for the bug CVE-2020-17049, one of the 112 vulnerabilities addressed in the November 2020 Patch Tuesday update.

