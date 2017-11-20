from the but-did-it-mock-it-first? dept.
Pentagon shoots down mock intercontinental missile in sea-based test
In a first for the Pentagon's push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flight Tuesday, officials said.
Previous tests against ICBM targets had used interceptors launched from underground silos in the U.S. If further, more challenging tests prove successful, the ship-based approach could add to the credibility and reliability of the Pentagon's existing missile-defense system.
The success of Tuesday's test is likely to draw particular interest from North Korea, whose development of ICBMs and nuclear weapons is the main reason the Pentagon has sought to accelerate its building of missile-defense systems over the past decade.
Also at Bloomberg and DefenseNews.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 17, @08:53PM
Pretty soon the only viable option will be to nuke things from orbit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 17, @09:04PM
It must be pretty awesome to be an engineer working on that project. That is a VERY hard problem. Time will tell how consistent it can be done, but it had to have been a great jump out of your chair moment when it worked.
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Tuesday November 17, @09:26PM
Last time they "tested" an interceptor, it turned out that they already knew where it was coming from, and when. That make it much easier to get something into the general area and call it a "hit".
Even if you're at "tactical alert" and have your consoles all staffed, identifying a potential threat, discriminating that from a super sonic biz jet, such as the proposed Boeing/Aerion AS2, projecting its trajectory (assuming it doesn't have some form of terminal guidance), and selecting live warheads from decoys all takes time, even with computer assistance. Plus, if you're worried about rogue adversary, they could launch from somewhere other than their own country. Additionally, if, for example, North Korea does attack, are they really going to launch one, hoping to cover their ass with a "crazy commander" story, or launch half a dozen?
Then, you must have an interceptor platform in range, with sufficient stores to cover the threat.
I am not against the concept, but there's been so much "cheating" on these fat-cat weapons contracts, which seem to be driven more by Pentagon staff (military and civilian) looking for their post-retirement gig, and congress critters looking for bribes, I mean, campaign contributions, that I don't have any confidence that the testing will ever have any real-world relevance.