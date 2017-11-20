The next Windows PC you buy could come with an advanced security co-processor that will protect your data from being stolen by hackers. Building on work it started with the Xbox One, on Tuesday Microsoft announced the existence of Pluton. It's a new project the company is working on with both AMD and Intel, as well as Qualcomm, to create x86 and ARM CPUs that integrate a dedicated security component.

At its simplest, Pluton is an evolution of the existing Trusted Platform Module (TPM) you find in many modern computers.

[...] That's where Pluton comes into the picture. By integrating the TPM into the CPU, Microsoft says it's able to close off that avenue of attack.

[...] Since Microsoft is hardening the security of your Windows PC through a new hardware component, you won't get the benefit of Pluton unless you buy a new chip. As things stand, Microsoft hasn't said when people will be able to buy Pluton-equipped CPUs, and it may take a while before they become available.