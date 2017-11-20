from the good-luck-with-that dept.
Microsoft's Pluton chip upgrades the hardware security of Windows PCs:
The next Windows PC you buy could come with an advanced security co-processor that will protect your data from being stolen by hackers. Building on work it started with the Xbox One, on Tuesday Microsoft announced the existence of Pluton. It's a new project the company is working on with both AMD and Intel, as well as Qualcomm, to create x86 and ARM CPUs that integrate a dedicated security component.
At its simplest, Pluton is an evolution of the existing Trusted Platform Module (TPM) you find in many modern computers.
[...] That's where Pluton comes into the picture. By integrating the TPM into the CPU, Microsoft says it's able to close off that avenue of attack.
[...] Since Microsoft is hardening the security of your Windows PC through a new hardware component, you won't get the benefit of Pluton unless you buy a new chip. As things stand, Microsoft hasn't said when people will be able to buy Pluton-equipped CPUs, and it may take a while before they become available.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 17, @10:38PM (4 children)
And here I was wondering how I was supposed to send Microsoft a whole bunch of data about me when I'm running Linux. Problem solved!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday November 17, @10:42PM (3 children)
I was thinking more along the lines of a "side-effect" of said chip being that you have to disable said security feature, if you want Linux to function. As opposed to being able to just pop a Linux USB/CD/DVD in and boot. Definitely not anti-competitive at all, just an unfortunate side-effect.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 17, @10:49PM (1 child)
Not to worry!
You'll be able to run Linux!
As long as it is a Microsoft signed kernel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 17, @10:52PM
Pluton isn't done till Linux doesn't run.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 17, @10:50PM
Microsoft . . . avenue of attack.
(Score: 2) by Fishscene on Tuesday November 17, @10:51PM (1 child)
One person on the green site... one person was in favor of this chip to increase physical security (apparently the BUS can be tapped in to by hackers with physical access - who knew?!?!). Every other comment I've ever read about this chip is HIGHLY suspicious of Microsoft, the chip, and anything related to those two entities. In my opinion, this is well-deserved. The vast majority of people do not want this, didn't ask for it, and *surprise!* here it is! There's 100% an ulterior motive for this and it does not have consumer benefit in mind. Otherwise, why was this secretly developed and implemented?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday November 17, @10:58PM
In the event that a hacker has physical access to your computer, you've already lost.
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Tuesday November 17, @11:01PM
Richard Stallman recommends using a fully libre computer with fully libre GNU/Linux. That's a pain for anything beyond basic dev/web browsing/LibreOffice work. Personally, I just want my Windows software to work without a lot of fuss. It would be convenient for me if Richard Stallman was wrong.
So I'm really f***ing tired of Richard Stallman being right, again and again and again. Microsoft and Apple are both moving deep into "it's not your computer" territory. Can you please lighten up on "let's be evil" for a while?