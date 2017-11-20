It's called Fleets, and will allow users to post messages that vanish after 24 hours.

With Fleets, Twitter is trying to meet the popular demand for ephemeral social media posts.

On Tuesday, Twitter said it would introduce a feature called Fleets, allowing users to post ephemeral photos or text that will automatically disappear after 24 hours. Fleets, a name that refers to the "fleeting" nature of a thought or expression, will roll out to all iPhone and Android users globally over the coming days, the company said.

Twitter said its main "global town square" service, which people such as President Trump use to broadcast their thoughts to followers, remained its marquee product. But the company said it recognized that many users simply lurked on the platform and rarely posted. Fleets, it said, could make it easier for people to communicate without worrying about wider scrutiny of their posts.

"We've learned that some people feel more comfortable joining conversations on Twitter with this ephemeral format, so what they're saying lives just for a moment in time," said Joshua Harris, a Twitter director of design. "We can create a space with less pressure that allows people to express themselves in a way that feels a bit more safe."