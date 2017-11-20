from the now-if-they-would-just-make-it-more-permanent dept.
Disappearing Tweets? Twitter Now Has a Feature for That
It's called Fleets, and will allow users to post messages that vanish after 24 hours.
With Fleets, Twitter is trying to meet the popular demand for ephemeral social media posts.
On Tuesday, Twitter said it would introduce a feature called Fleets, allowing users to post ephemeral photos or text that will automatically disappear after 24 hours. Fleets, a name that refers to the "fleeting" nature of a thought or expression, will roll out to all iPhone and Android users globally over the coming days, the company said.
Twitter said its main "global town square" service, which people such as President Trump use to broadcast their thoughts to followers, remained its marquee product. But the company said it recognized that many users simply lurked on the platform and rarely posted. Fleets, it said, could make it easier for people to communicate without worrying about wider scrutiny of their posts.
"We've learned that some people feel more comfortable joining conversations on Twitter with this ephemeral format, so what they're saying lives just for a moment in time," said Joshua Harris, a Twitter director of design. "We can create a space with less pressure that allows people to express themselves in a way that feels a bit more safe."
Facebook Launches Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram: How It Works
Facebook released Vanish Mode on Messenger as well as Instagram. While it is currently available on Messenger in the US and a few more countries, the feature is going to soon arrive on Instagram. Introducing the latest feature in a blog, Bridget Pujals, Messenger Product Manager and Manik Singh, who is Instagram's Product Manager said that the vanish mode will let users share something silly or embarrassing and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.
Although it will not hide messages sent by mistake, it can come in handy when you want your message to be not forwarded ahead or discussed forever. These vanished messages will not exist in your chat history.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 18, @12:47AM (3 children)
No, your dickpic will never disappear. Ever. Even if you are chump enough to believe that TwitFace will remove that pic from it's servers, screenshots can't be deleted by Faceatter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 18, @01:10AM
Even if they are "removed", it won't be long before archive.is or a similar service will be archiving them for all time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 18, @01:29AM
This is just another one of life's little IQ tests.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday November 18, @01:35AM
Why would they remove anything? Fleeting is probably just a binary flag and a date. These companies are in the (gathering/storing-) data business, not in the removal of data biz.
But indeed unless they somehow remove the capability for screenshot it becomes trickier. I guess they somehow offer deniability for the user in that they can always later claim the screen capture is fake.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 18, @01:33AM
if you just want something to disappear just post about hunter biden.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 18, @01:47AM
Social media sites create flame wars for profit.
They actively promote and intensify passions and discord, using hate to keep users engaged.
It's spilling out all over the internet, maybe the world. This is just another tool to make it worse.
Tweets which momentarily incite, embitter, enflame, then scamper away to claim no harm?
Who else could claim this was a good idea. This is simply a tool for trolling, nothing more. Created because twitter knows trolling is ultimately profitable for them.
The internet has known since its inception that flame wars consume.
That netiquette is not an aspiration, but something essential for the long term health of any online community.
Social media bank on sheer scale, thinking themselves immune to general conflagrations, but the world is burning right now.
The only solution for a flame war, the only way to save the site and the community, is to drop the banhammer HARD on everyone involved. When a site fails to do so, when its flame wars spill over to the rest of us, then than hammer has to be dropped at a higher level. Twitter must go.