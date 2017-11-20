from the gone-in-a...Flash? dept.
You've got 55 days left to stop using Flash before Firefox kills it entirely:
If you're still using Adobe's Flash Player, you've got 55 more days until Mozilla fully banishes it from Firefox. Firefox 83, released Tuesday, is the penultimate version of the web browser that will run Flash software, and Firefox 85 will completely disable it when it arrives on Jan. 12, 2021.
Flash expanded browser abilities with features like streaming video and gaming graphics that boosted the abilities of the web more than a decade ago. But security risks and other problems led browser makers to bypass Flash by expanding the web's built-in abilities.
[...] The timing of Mozilla's move, years after Flash's fate was sealed, shows how hard it is to uproot widely used technology. Windows XP and Internet Explorer 6 persisted long after Microsoft wanted to move on, too. Some technologies, like mainframe computers and vinyl records, have survived obsolescence, but not Flash.
Safari axed Flash with Safari 14, part of the Big Sur release in November. Chrome will phase it out in December. Microsoft stripped Flash out of Windows 10 in October.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday November 18, @02:59AM
Flash still works fine, just feed it to a standalone player.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 18, @03:12AM
Microsoft was the number one exploit on your machine, until Adobe stole first place from Microsoft?
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday November 18, @03:29AM
Good by Flash.
For some time now we have had the ability to have annoying unwanted animations, sound, and video, in our browsers. With no way to remove it. And no way to justify idiot web monkeys not using it since everyone has it.
At least your "off switch" will be missed.
Now, can we get web sites to offer PDF files as downloads instead of automatically opening them with Adobe Acrobat Reader? (Damn, no time right now to verify that the absolute latest actually still does that)