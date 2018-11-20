from the your-mileage-may-vary dept.
Tesla Supercharging now more expensive than petrol refuelling:
Teslas are now more expensive to recharge than it is to fuel an equivalent petrol-powered car – at least if you're using the Tesla Supercharger network.
A recent price increase to use the fast-charging Tesla Superchargers and incorrect fuel figures on the Tesla website mean claims that recharging using a Supercharger is "less than the cost of petrol" are incorrect.
[...] While EVs have always cost more than their rival internal combustion engine cars, the promise of lower running costs has been a key part of the appeal.
Tesla used its Supercharging network as a lure for buyers, particularly in the early days after the brand arrived in Australia, in many cases offering free charging.
But those purchasing the more affordable Model 3 – believed to be the top-selling EV in Australia - are forced to pay the full 52c/kWh, making Supercharging more costly than refuelling with premium unleaded.
[...] He says most EV drivers will use home charging or destination chargers – including at shopping centres and in public areas – which are much cheaper or free.
"EVs are cheaper to run because you can locally charge them at home and you can use solar."
Most Tesla destination chargers are also free and many households only pay 25-30c/kWh for electricity, making it much cheaper to recharge at home. Off-peak rates can be half that.
But it doesn't excuse the blatantly incorrect figures on the Tesla website in claiming Supercharging is cheaper than paying for petrol.
Tesla has not provided a comment.
Ed Note - The analysis in the article is based on a particular use case and is tied to local pricing for petrol and electricity. As the article points out, owners are going to charge at home most of the time. This bring me to a different question though. What is the "average" price in your location for petrol per liter/gallon and electricity per kWh? --Fnord666
(Score: 2) by hopp on Wednesday November 18, @06:07PM
Gasoline is 1.08 (regular) 1.25 (premium) CAD for a liter.
Electricity is 0.105 (off peak 19-07h) 0.15 (mid-peak 11-15h) and 0.217 (peak 7-11h,15-17h) CAD per kWh. Holidays and weekends are always off peak.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 18, @06:26PM (1 child)
You need numbers for mileage as well:
according to google, a model 3 gets 4.25 miles per kWh and a honda civic gets 32/42 mpg
So the comparison is 10kWh : 1 gallon of gas, or the "gas" at the supercharger is 5.20 a gallon! (worst case)
If your gas guzzler alternative is worse than the sticker numbers for a brand new civic, your balance point comes in a bit differently. And it seems unfair to compare without another car for comparison, since the gas will get you 0 MPG in the model 3. (Barring fun but unrealistic thought experiments.)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 18, @06:49PM
DING! DING! DING!
What we need is a cost per mile comparison. One that does not bring any kWh or gallons/liters into the end result. Just cost per distance traveled that gets put into your tank. I guess the problem there is that not all ICE vehicles get the same gas mileage. Not all EVs get the same travel distance out of a kWh.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday November 18, @06:45PM
52c/kwh? I'm paying like 1/5 of that in the USA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 18, @06:53PM
yeah well numbers don't lie.
for electricity the unit that has a direct sticker price is the "kwh".
for gasoline it is the "liter".
now "liter of gasoline" and "kwh" can be compared but not for every attribute. for example "a liter of gasoline" has no equivalent in "kwh" when it comes to weight or volume: what's the weight of 1 kwh or the volumne (barring e=mc*c)?
so what IS relevant and can be compared is "energy of one liter of gasoline" (plus all the other possible variables, i guess, like ambient temperature, pressure, etc etc) in kwh and it seems that there is a clear answer from the department of chemie.
so once we agree to compare "energy of 1 liter of gasoline in kwh" to plain simple electricial "kwh" it becomes easy.
it's then just how many kwh does a xyz combustion engine use to get to 100 km and how much does a electrical tesla use; it easy to then figure out how many liters of gasoline you need to purchase @ dollar x to get those kwh?
also, and this is not relevant to people in the apocalypse hastening business, but zombies are not known to operate pump jacks, pump station refueling operations and oil filter replacment services ... but a tesla will happely drink some solar rays from your backyard solarpanels ... if you're in for a quick fix and drive to the zombie operated star(starrays?)bucks during the apocalypse ^_^